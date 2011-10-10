(The following was released by the rating agency)

Oct 9 - Fitch Ratings says that its review of Australian RMBS transactions, initiated as a consequence of its updated criteria, is nearing completion.

"Following the release of the updated Australian RMBS rating criteria and updated criteria for the use of Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS in August, Fitch has been working on implementing the criteria and reviewing all existing Australian RMBS ratings. All issuers/sponsors have now been notified of the outcome of this review and Fitch is now waiting on responses from issuers before taking rating actions," said Ben McCarthy, Managing Director and Head of Fitch APAC Structured Finance team.

At the time of release of the Australian RMBS criteria, in August 2011, Fitch expected its implementation to have a limited impact on existing, seasoned Australian RMBS transaction ratings due to the robust historical performance of the underlying collateral and the structural build-up of credit enhancement over time.

This has been borne out through the review process with a small number of ratings likely to be impacted by the new criteria.

The Global Criteria for the use of Lenders' Mortgage Insurance (LMI) in RMBS were expected to have a more significant impact on rated notes as the revised criteria introduced an adjustment for potential policy changes and claim denials by the insurer and thus altered the amount of credit enhancement required to achieve the same ratings.

David Carroll, Director in Fitch's Sydney Structured Finance team explains "The biggest impact of the revised LMI criteria is on the most subordinated tranches of securities within conforming Australian RMBS transactions, where there is a reliance on LMI in determining existing ratings and no other form of credit enhancement".

Fitch had placed 53 of the lowest ranked tranches of existing Australian RMBS transactions on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) in May 2011 as these notes rely solely on the LMI provider and excess income to form credit enhancement, and do not enjoy any form of subordination.

Fitch has notified issuers/sponsors of all affected transactions of the impact of the revised criteria on existing ratings and has given each issuer/sponsor one month to contemplate modifications to affected transactions to maintain the ratings.

In the absence of a plan to amend these transactions within the criteria review period ending on 10 February 2012, the affected notes are expected to be downgraded to a sub-investment grade category.

Fitch has received several proposals from issuers/sponsors regarding possible modifications to maintain the current ratings and notes the significant constraints imposed on Authorised Deposit-taking Institutions (ADI) by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) prudential standard on securitisation, APS120, which does not permit ADIs to support self-originated securitisation transactions.

Modifications proposed by issuers include introduction of an additional note junior to the current subordinated note; introduction of a fully funded first-loss reserve; introduction of a first-loss reserve funded from captured excess income and splitting of the current subordinated note into two parts, a senior note with the original rating and a junior unrated note Fitch will consider any proposed transaction modifications before any rating actions are taken.