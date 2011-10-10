(The following was released by the rating agency)
Oct 9 - Fitch Ratings says that its review of Australian
RMBS transactions, initiated as a consequence of its updated
criteria, is nearing completion.
"Following the release of the updated Australian RMBS rating
criteria and updated criteria for the use of Lenders' Mortgage
Insurance in RMBS in August, Fitch has been working on
implementing the criteria and reviewing all existing Australian
RMBS ratings. All issuers/sponsors have now been notified of the
outcome of this review and Fitch is now waiting on responses
from issuers before taking rating actions," said Ben McCarthy,
Managing Director and Head of Fitch APAC Structured Finance
team.
At the time of release of the Australian RMBS criteria, in
August 2011, Fitch expected its implementation to have a limited
impact on existing, seasoned Australian RMBS transaction ratings
due to the robust historical performance of the underlying
collateral and the structural build-up of credit enhancement
over time.
This has been borne out through the review process with a
small number of ratings likely to be impacted by the new
criteria.
The Global Criteria for the use of Lenders' Mortgage
Insurance (LMI) in RMBS were expected to have a more significant
impact on rated notes as the revised criteria introduced an
adjustment for potential policy changes and claim denials by the
insurer and thus altered the amount of credit enhancement
required to achieve the same ratings.
David Carroll, Director in Fitch's Sydney Structured
Finance team explains "The biggest impact of the revised LMI
criteria is on the most subordinated tranches of securities
within conforming Australian RMBS transactions, where there is a
reliance on LMI in determining existing ratings and no other
form of credit enhancement".
Fitch had placed 53 of the lowest ranked tranches of
existing Australian RMBS transactions on Rating Watch Negative
(RWN) in May 2011 as these notes rely solely on the LMI provider
and excess income to form credit enhancement, and do not enjoy
any form of subordination.
Fitch has notified issuers/sponsors of all affected
transactions of the impact of the revised criteria on existing
ratings and has given each issuer/sponsor one month to
contemplate modifications to affected transactions to maintain
the ratings.
In the absence of a plan to amend these transactions within
the criteria review period ending on 10 February 2012, the
affected notes are expected to be downgraded to a sub-investment
grade category.
Fitch has received several proposals from issuers/sponsors
regarding possible modifications to maintain the current ratings
and notes the significant constraints imposed on Authorised
Deposit-taking Institutions (ADI) by the Australian Prudential
Regulation Authority (APRA) prudential standard on
securitisation, APS120, which does not permit ADIs to support
self-originated securitisation transactions.
Modifications proposed by issuers include introduction of
an additional note junior to the current subordinated note;
introduction of a fully funded first-loss reserve; introduction
of a first-loss reserve funded from captured excess income and
splitting of the current subordinated note into two parts, a
senior note with the original rating and a junior unrated note
Fitch will consider any proposed transaction modifications
before any rating actions are taken.