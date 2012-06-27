(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said that delinquencies in the
Australian prime RMBS sector have increased modestly, and by
less than usual at this time of year, to 1.6% in Q112 from 1.57%
in Q411. This is mainly due to a rise in the 90+ days bucket (up
6bp). The increase in Fitch's Dinkum Index is modest and below
expectations.
Australian mortgage delinquencies usually tend to jump in
the first quarter of the year, as a portion of Australian
borrowers is temporarily affected by Christmas spending. The two
cash rates cuts in Q411 have indeed outweighed the seasonal
Christmas spending in combination with minor increases in bank
standard variable rates, as shown by the stable 30-59 days
arrears.
"The decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut cash
rates by 25bp both in November and December 2011, to 4.25% has
given some temporary relief to borrowers, as 30-59 day arrears
have been stable overall and have not increased as much as
others," said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured
Finance team. "Arrears in the 90+ days bucket have however
increased by 6bp, affecting the overall level of the Dinkum
Index. Such an increase would usually be associated with a
stagnating housing market.
However, Fitch has recently monitored an increase in
hardship cases and this may have contributed to the accumulation
of arrears in the 90+ days bucket," added Mr. Zanesi. More
susceptible borrowers, such as self-employed households,
continue to face challenges in meeting their mortgage
obligations: Fitch's Dinkum Low-Doc Index recorded a growth in
30+ days arrears to 7.08% in Q112 from 6.62% in Q411.
Delinquencies in the low-doc segment tend to be 2x-2.5x those of
full-doc loans, but in the twelve months to end-March 2012 they
were 4x-4.5x higher.
Fitch expects the two latest interest rate cuts on 2 May and
6 June 2012, to impact positively on Australian mortgage
performance. Lower interest rates are expected to feed through
to improved affordability for existing borrowers and thus to
lower arrears levels. Although delinquency rates are increasing
and are above the historical Australian average, they remain low
relative to other countries and well within the expectations
used to derive Fitch's ratings for Australian RMBS transactions.
Covering four categories of delinquencies (30 to 59 days, 60 to
89 days, 90+ days and 30+ days) for full-documentation loans and
low-documentation loans (both conforming and non-conforming), as
well as claims against lenders' mortgage insurance, the Dinkum
report enables market participants to compare the performance of
Australian mortgages and monitor trends in the market.