(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded Australia's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'AAA' from 'AA+'. At the same time, Australia's
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR has been affirmed at 'AAA'. The
Outlooks are Stable. The Country Ceiling has also been affirmed
at 'AAA', and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1+'.
"Australia's 'AAA' Foreign-Currency IDR reflects its
fundamental credit strengths, including its high value-added
economy, strong political, civil and social institutions and its
flexible policy framework," said Art Woo, Director in Fitch's
Asia Sovereign Ratings group.
"The combination of low public debt, a freely floating
exchange rate, a credible inflation target framework, and
liberal trade and labour markets provides Australian authorities
the flexibility to run strong counter-cyclical fiscal and
monetary policies during both economic downturns and upturns.
These factors have helped Australia weather a number of
externally-driven shocks over the past two decades," added Mr.
Woo.
Fitch views Australia's low general government debt-to-GDP
ratio - 26.3% of GDP in FY2010-11 - as one of the sovereign's
standout strengths. In comparison, the 'AAA' peer rating group
median was 55.7% of GDP in 2010. This provides Australia with
the fiscal space to weather adverse shocks. The federal
government remains committed to returning the commonwealth
budget back to surplus by FY2012-13 (fiscal year ending 30 June
2013), although a further deterioration in global economic
conditions could delay the achievement of this objective.
By contrast, Australia's external finances remain weak by
'AAA' standards, albeit not the worst among rating peers; net
external debt stood at a sizeable 53.2% of GDP in 2010 and the
current account deficit is expected to remain sizeable, a
longstanding feature of the Australian economy. This makes
Australia relatively sensitive to external financing shocks when
compared to 'AAA' peers. As evidence, Australia's banking
sector, which was and still is heavily reliant on external debt,
faced difficulties accessing the international wholesale funding
market in late-2008/2009. The banking sector has since reduced
its reliance on short-term debt financing, to 21% in Q2 2011
from 30% of its total funding liabilities in Q1 2008.
The current boom in global commodity prices has helped
Australia maintain healthy rates of economic growth against the
backdrop of the global financial crisis. Australia's five-year
real GDP growth averaged 2.8% in 2010, well above both the 'AAA'
peer rating group median of 1.4%. Moreover, Fitch forecasts that
real GDP growth will average 3.4% in 2012-2013, as construction
of resource-based investment projects (coal, iron ore and
liquefied natural gas) accelerate, up from an estimated 1.5% for
2011.
The agency notes that this relatively high commodity
dependence also poses risks. A large downturn in key commodity
prices, leading to a sharp reversal in the terms of trade, could
have significant knock-on effects on the domestic economy and
public finances. However, in Fitch's opinion, the economy and
the authorities have the capacity and capability to weather such
a shock.
Household leverage is high in Australia. The household
debt-to-disposable income ratio was 153.5% in Q211, above the
'AAA' median, albeit lower than some rating peers. This can be
linked to the run-up in housing prices over the past decade and
a half. Official and private sector estimates show that growth
in housing prices have been moderating since mid-2010, which
should ease concerns that a large bubble has developed.
Looking further ahead, Fitch would view successful
implementation of the government's medium-term fiscal
consolidation plans, particularly achieving budget surpluses and
improving its net financial worth, as supportive for Australia's
credit profile. In contrast, large problems in the banking
sector, whether driven by a loss of access to the international
wholesale funding market or by a significant deterioration in
asset quality, could put downward pressure on Australia's
ratings.