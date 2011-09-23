Sept 23 (The following was released by the
rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 23, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its
unsolicited 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term sovereign
credit ratings on the Commonwealth of Australia. The outlook
remains stable.
"The ratings on Australia reflect Standard & Poor's view of
the country's ample fiscal and monetary policy flexibility,
economic resilience, public policy stability, and its sound
financial sector," said credit analyst Kyran Curry, of the
Sovereign Ratings group. "We believe these factors demonstrate
Australia's strong ability to absorb large economic and
financial shocks, such as the global recession in 2009. These
strengths are moderated by Australia's high reliance on external
savings and commodity income to fund growth, its high household
debt, and emerging fiscal pressures associated with an aging
population."
The Australian economy performed relatively well in the year
ended June 30, 2011, as mining exports and private investment in
mining and liquefied natural gas offsettemporary economic
weakness associated with natural weather disasters. We believe
the economy has favorable prospects for sustained growth while
there remains strong demand for commodities from emerging Asia,
particularly China.
Mr. Curry added: "In our view, the Australian economy's
overall resilience, including to the global downturn in 2009,
reflects decades of structural reforms, wages restraint, and a
sound savings rate. However, Australia has what we consider to
be strains on its financial sector compared to other highly
rated sovereigns, reflecting its heavy external borrowings to
partly fund investment in its mining sector. Although there has
been private-sector deleveraging in recent years, including by
households, we believe that the high debt burden will constrain
growth in domestic consumption over the next three years as the
government withdraws fiscal stimuli. That said, we predict that
the robust outlook for commodity prices, allied with a strong
pipeline of mining investment, will underpin a return to trend
growth of 3.5% by 2013."
The stable outlook reflects our view that Australia's public
finances will continue to withstand potential adverse financial
and economic shocks, and our belief that the country's consensus
in favor of prudent budgetary policies will remain in place.
Moreover, our base-case scenario assumes that fiscal
consolidation will continue, and that the general government
debt burden will remain low and on a declining trajectory.
Conversely, the ratings could be lowered if, against our
expectations, there is a protracted deterioration in the fiscal
balance, leading to persistent growth in the public debt burden.
A weakening in the external environment, or in the credit
metrics of the financial system, may lead to a lowering in the
ratings given Australia's high reliance on external savings and
commodity income to fund growth.