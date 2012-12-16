(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the
Australian insurance sector should maintain a strong credit
profile and earnings in 2013 despite pressure from falling
interest rates. This is reflected in the Stable Rating Outlook
for the sector.
"The recent operating performance of the Australian
insurance sector has been robust in spite of volatile investment
markets, falling interest rates and an extended period of above
average losses from natural catastrophes," said John Birch,
Director in Fitch's Australian Financial Institutions team.
'Moreover, capital ratios have remained stable, reinsurance
capacity for the non-life sector remains available and insurers'
investment portfolios continue to demonstrate a conservative
bias."
Maintaining profitability will depend on how well insurers
offset lower investment returns with stronger underwriting
results or cost efficiencies. The ability to pass on premium
rate rises varies by sector and class, and can be constrained by
competition or, in certain statutory classes, by regulators.
Fitch expects lower interest rates to result in an increased
allocation towards highly rated corporate bonds at the expense
of government bonds and is likely to prompt greater exploration
of alternatives.
However, given ongoing investment market volatility and
increased regulatory capital charges for high-risk investments,
the agency does not expect a major shift in asset allocation
and, therefore, a weakening of portfolios' credit profile.
Australian insurers tend to have conservative investment
portfolios characterised by a larger weighting towards highly
rated cash and fixed interest securities. Exposure to equities
has been larger in the life sector although in the four years to
30 June 2012 this has reduced by around 40% to 14% of total
investments.
In contrast, directly held equities made up only around 2%
of total cash and investments in the non-life sector. To-date
2012 has been a benign loss year for natural catastrophes at
around AUD0.3bn. However, an elevated period of natural
catastrophe losses resulted in annual gross losses averaging
around AUD2.5bn over the five years to end-2011, against
AUD1.2bn over the past 44 years.
Importantly reinsurers' appetite for Australian property
catastrophe risk remains strong, and has been supported by
historically high levels of capital globally. Moreover, Fitch
believes the prospect of significantly higher returns on their
Australian exposures compared with 2010 and 2011 adds to the
country's appeal. Fitch expects premium growth rates to remain
robust in 2013.
Premiums have grown annually at around 12% in the life
insurance sector over the last five years, and 4% in the
non-life sector over the past nine years. In the life sector
demand for risk insurance has been supported by high levels of
personal debt, strong population growth and pressure on
investment fee income for financial advisors. Growth has been
more moderate in the non-life sector, but is likely to be
supported by firm economic growth in Australia (Fitch forecasts
GDP growth of 3% in 2013 and 3.2% in 2014).
A robust level of national income along with strong
population growth would support insurance demand in areas such
as housing construction and new motor vehicle sales.