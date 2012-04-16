(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) April 17, 2012--The frequency and severity of claims in the lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) industry in Australia is likely to remain stable in 2012, according to a report published recently by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. The industry report card, titled "Australian LMI Industry Likely To Shrug Off An Economic Downturn," assesses the likely impact on the sector's earnings compared with our expectations for the Australian economy.

Standard & Poor's has addressed frequent comparisons between the Australian and US LMI sectors, particularly with relation to the significant rating differential between major players in both markets. The report card also includes reviews of each of the issuers we rate. The report follows our "Australian LMI Providers Likely To Stand Firm Amid China Jitters" article published on March 7, 2012.

"We expect unemployment rates to remain stable at around 5.0-5.5% in 2012 and believe households are likely to remain deleveraged, leading to relative stability in the frequency and severity of claims," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lucy Huynh. "Standard & Poor's outlook for the Australian housing market is weak, which we define as a continued softening in property prices, rather than a significant correction that would materially affect claims severity."

The continued strong labor market, undersupply of housing, improved affordability and positive population growth should underpin Australian property prices, in our opinion. Standard & Poor's anticipates that the tightening of underwriting standards within the banking and LMI sectors during the past three years should result in better-quality vintages from 2009 onward.

We believe Australian LMIs are structured to remain resilient to deteriorating economic conditions, and have remained very strong through the global and local events of the past decade, compared with their U.S. peers. We believe this resilience is due to a combination of LMI attributes, the wider Australian mortgage market and government initiatives. These features align the Australian LMI sector more closely with that of Canada, which continues to support highly rated LMIs, despite the unemployment rate peaking at 8.3% in 2009 and remaining above 7.4% since.

