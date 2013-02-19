(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, February 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the ratings of Australia's four major banking groups -
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), Commonwealth Bank
of Australia (CBA), National Australia Bank Limited (NAB) and
Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC). The Outlook on each bank's
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) is Stable. A full list of
rating actions can be found at the end of this release.
The rating review focused on the Australia-domiciled
entities within each group and therefore does not encompass
their overseas subsidiaries. These will be reviewed at a later
date as part of Fitch's normal review process.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The rating affirmations reflect the banks' dominant
franchises in Australia and New Zealand, strong and stable
profitability, generally robust risk management, solid liquidity
management and adequate capitalisation. The agency also takes
comfort from the banks' straightforward and transparent business
models, and the conservative and hands-on approach of the
Australian prudential regulator. Offsetting these factors are a
structural reliance on wholesale funding, particularly from
offshore markets, and high household indebtedness in Australia.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Viability Ratings (VRs)
and IDRs
The Long- and Short-Term IDRs of all four banks are driven
by their VRs. The major Australian banks have improved their
funding profiles since 2008, growing the proportion of deposits,
reducing their use of short-term wholesale funding, particularly
from offshore sources, and increasing the duration of their
wholesale funding portfolios. Nevertheless, at just under 40% of
total funding, the reliance on wholesale funding is high
relative to international peers and exposes the banks to
dislocation in international wholesale funding markets. Fitch
expects the banks to focus on improving funding stability -
either through further lengthening of wholesale funding and/or
increased use of customer deposits. Structural issues, such as
Australia's compulsory pension scheme, mean wholesale funding is
likely to remain an important part of the banks' funding
structures.
The risks associated with these profiles are generally well
managed, with wholesale funding diversified by geography,
product, investor and maturity, fully collateralised swaps used
to hedge all foreign currency borrowings and by maintaining
significant holdings of high-quality liquid assets that are
eligible for central bank repo-facilities. The banks all
undertake substantial investor meeting programmes to maintain
confidence in the system.
The banks' sound asset quality, robust and stable earnings
and straightforward and transparent business models also
contribute to investor confidence. As a result, the major
Australian banks have largely maintained access to wholesale
funding markets since the onset of the global financial crisis.
Fitch expects revenue growth to come under some pressure during
2013 as a result of modest credit growth and continued elevated
funding costs, particularly for deposits. In addition, the
agency expects a mild deterioration in the operating environment
in Australia, which may place some modest pressure on asset
quality and result in impairment charges. A hard landing in
China could produce a more significant deterioration in asset
quality although Fitch believes this scenario is unlikely.
The banks' capital positions are adequate for their business
mix and risks. The conservative interpretation of the Basel
rules by the Australian regulator means headline regulatory and
Fitch capital ratios are lower than those of international
peers. However, on a globally harmonised basis Australian banks'
ratios compare well with those of international peers. The Basel
III framework was implemented on an advanced timetable from 1
January 2013 - Fitch does not believe any of the four banks will
have difficulty in meeting the new requirements.
Rating upside for the major Australian banks is limited,
given their current high ratings and weaker funding profile
relative to those of similarly rated international peers.
The VRs and IDRs of all four banks could be adversely
affected by a material deterioration in their funding and
liquidity profiles, leaving them susceptible to prolonged
funding market dislocation; and a more significant asset quality
deterioration, such as may occur following a hard landing in
China, which negatively impacts profitability and
capitalisation. Rating downside may also result if there were a
major loosening of credit underwriting standards in the pursuit
of loan growth in a modest credit growth environment.
In addition, ANZ and NAB face some risks that are less
evident at the more domestically focused CBA and WBC. To date,
ANZ's Asian expansion has been measured and the overall risk
profile of the group has not increased materially. However, if
the group materially deviates from its current strategy or were
to pursue a large acquisition, thereby increasing its risk
profile, negative rating action could occur. NAB's UK operations
leave it more susceptible to a downturn in Europe than its major
Australian bank peers and this is reflected in the group's
lower-than-peer profitability. This exposure could leave NAB's
asset quality more exposed to deterioration than domestic peers,
particularly if there were a downturn in the UK, and negative
rating action could result.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Ratings and
Support Rating Floors
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of the major
Australian banks reflect their systemic importance, and an
extremely high probability of support from the Australian
authorities, if needed. A change in the ability of the
Australian authorities to provide support may result in a change
in these ratings - this is likely to be reflected in a downgrade
of the Australian sovereign (AAA/Stable). The Support Ratings
and Support Rating Floors of all four banks are vulnerable to
global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing implicit
government support available to banks.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Government-guaranteed
Debt
The government-guaranteed debt of the major Australian banks
carries the same rating as the Australian sovereign. Any change
in the sovereign rating will be reflected in the ratings of the
government-guaranteed debt.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Senior Unsecured Debt
The ratings of the major Australian banks' senior unsecured
debt are aligned with each entity's Long- and Short-Term IDRs.
Any change in the IDRs will be reflected in the ratings of the
senior unsecured debt.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and
Hybrid Instruments
The ratings of the major Australian banks' subordinated debt
are notched one level down from the VRs for loss severity - no
notching has been applied for non-performance risk. Hybrid
capital instruments are notched five levels from the respective
banks' VRs - two notches to reflect loss severity and three to
reflect non-performance risk. These instrument ratings are
likely to move in line with the VRs of the banks.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Domestic Subsidiaries
Colonial Finance Limited (CFL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary
of CBA and is the only domestic subsidiary of the four major
Australian banks rated by Fitch. CFL's ratings reflect its
strategic importance to CBA. Any change in CBA's Long-Term IDR
is likely to result in a similar notch movement in CFL's
ratings.
The four major Australian banks dominate the Australian and
New Zealand banking systems. At 31 December 2012, the four banks
combined held 79% of Australian banking system assets, while in
New Zealand this was 87% at 30 September 2012.
The ratings are as follows:
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ)
-- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
-- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
-- VR: affirmed at 'aa-'
-- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
-- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
-- Government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
-- USD60bn euro medium-term note programme: affirmed at
'AA-'/'F1+'
-- USD10bn 3(a)(2) medium-term note programme: affirmed at
'AA-'
-- USD25bn 144A medium-term note programme: assigned at
'AA-'/'F1+'
-- Non-guaranteed senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
-- Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+' Commonwealth Bank of
Australia (CBA)
-- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
-- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
-- VR: affirmed at 'aa-'
-- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
-- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
-- Government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
-- AUD debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'AA-'
-- USD70bn Euro medium-term note programme: affirmed at
'AA-'
-- USD25bn 3(a)(2) medium-term note programme: affirmed at
'AA-'
-- Non-guaranteed senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
-- Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
-- Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
-- Preferred stock: affirmed at 'BBB' Colonial Finance Ltd.
(CFL)
-- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
-- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
-- AUD debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
-- Non-guaranteed senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
National Australia Bank Limited (NAB)
-- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
-- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
-- VR: affirmed at 'aa-'
-- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
-- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
-- Government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
-- Non-guaranteed senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
-- Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
-- Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
-- Preferred stock: affirmed at 'BBB' Westpac Banking
Corporation (WBC)
-- Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
-- Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
-- VR: affirmed at 'aa-'
-- Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
-- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
-- Government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
-- USD70bn euro medium-term note programme: affirmed at
'AA-/F1+'
-- Non-guaranteed senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
-- Market-linked debt: affirmed at 'AA-emr'
-- Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
-- Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
-- Hybrid capital: affirmed at 'BBB'