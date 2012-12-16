(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Australian
banks are in a strong position to see off a slowdown in the
economy in 2013, based on their strengthened balance sheet and
solid profitability. This is reflected in a Stable Rating
Outlook for the sector.
"Subdued credit growth and a moderate economic slowdown are
likely to present some challenges for Australian banks in 2013,"
said Tim Roche, Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions
group.
"However, improvements to funding, liquidity and capital,
and continued solid profitability should help them to navigate
through these headwinds."
In a special report published today, Fitch says an emerging
economic slowdown is likely to result in higher arrears in
non-mining businesses.
However, the agency's base case is for only a modest,
manageable deterioration in asset quality, with a corresponding
uptick in impairment charges. Revenue growth will probably be
held back by subdued credit growth and net interest margins are
under pressure from strong competition for loans and deposits.
This, combined with the likely increase in impairment charges,
will place pressure on profit growth, although the agency
expects profitability to remain solid for the sector.
Cost control is likely to remain a key focus for the
industry. Funding and capital metrics are likely to improve
further in 2013. Subdued credit growth will assist in the
continued rebalancing of funding toward deposits, while the
duration of wholesale funding is likely to be lengthened
further.
Capital accumulation is likely to continue, albeit at a
slower pace as banks approach targets under the new Basel III
rules. A Chinese 'hard landing' remains the most likely factor
to drive a change in the outlook for the sector.
This would lead to a sharp correction in commodity prices
and a substantial slowdown in Australia, impacting bank asset
quality, profitability and capital ratios. However, this is not
Fitch's base case. The system also remains susceptible to
prolonged funding market dislocation given its reliance on
offshore wholesale funding, although buffers in the form of
liquid assets have increased substantially since 2008.
In addition, banks may seek imprudent asset growth while
credit growth is subdued.
For further details, see the report "2013 Outlook:
Australian Banks" on www.fitchratings.com. or by clicking on the
link above.