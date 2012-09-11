(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 12, 2012--Under Australia's
carbon tax assistance measures, eligible electricity companies
will receive compensation for them to transition to a carbon
permit trading environment. But these measures are transitional
and nonrecurring in nature, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said in a report published today titled, "How Standard & Poor's
Treats The Carbon Tax Compensation For Australia's Electricity
Sector".
"We consider cash payments and the free carbon permits that
will be allocated under the carbon tax assistance measures to be
nonrecurring items. As such, we will exclude them from our
financial measures when conducting a credit analysis," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Thomas Jacquot.
Standard & Poor's criteria specify that one-off items be
removed from a credit analysis because we believe they are not
indicative of future performance.