(The following was released by the ratings agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 7, 2011-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that the Australian Energy Regulator's (AER) proposed rule changes could increase regulatory uncertainty and heighten adverse credit transition risks for the country's energy network companies. The rule changes are regarding capital-expenditure determinations for electricity networks and the methodology for determining returns for both electricity and gas networks.

The potentially higher regulatory risks, in our view, could make it more challenging for the network sector to attract capital on favorable terms, making it tougher for companies to maintain their financial profiles. This is especially so because of the sector's current and future large capital-expenditure requirement to replace aging network assets, cater for new customer growth, and improve system robustness as Australia moves toward greater reliance on renewable energy sources.

In our view, while each of the proposed rule changes may be incremental and have a minimal impact, overall, they may weaken the network sector's business risk profile. Historically, the highly-leveraged sector's investment-grade credit profile has been supported by our positive view of the predictive regulatory framework underpinning high cash-flow stability. However, this stability may be undermined if rule changes result in capital-expenditure cost overruns not being incorporated into the company asset bases, particularly when added to changes in the calculation methodology for asset return. Moreover, a regulatory regime that periodically introduces changes, in our view, is likely to be a feature of a weaker industry and business risk profile. The uncertainty potentially weakens what have historically been very stable credit metrics, by introducing more volatility into our debt-coverage metric forecasts, particularly when companies are faced with their forthcoming five-year regulatory price reset. As a result, we may expect an increased buffer for a given rating to compensate for any weaker business risk profile.

Somewhat mitigating any potential increased regulatory risk to credit profiles is the deleveraging that has occurred across the Australian energy network sector over the past few years. We expect this credit-supportive trend to continue, given the sector's exposure to generally rising debt costs that could be exacerbated by any introduced regulatory uncertainty.