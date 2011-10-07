(The following was released by the ratings agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 7, 2011-Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that the Australian Energy
Regulator's (AER) proposed rule changes could increase
regulatory uncertainty and heighten adverse credit transition
risks for the country's energy network companies. The rule
changes are regarding capital-expenditure determinations for
electricity networks and the methodology for determining returns
for both electricity and gas networks.
The potentially higher regulatory risks, in our view, could
make it more challenging for the network sector to attract
capital on favorable terms, making it tougher for companies to
maintain their financial profiles. This is especially so because
of the sector's current and future large capital-expenditure
requirement to replace aging network assets, cater for new
customer growth, and improve system robustness as Australia
moves toward greater reliance on renewable energy sources.
In our view, while each of the proposed rule changes may be
incremental and have a minimal impact, overall, they may weaken
the network sector's business risk profile. Historically, the
highly-leveraged sector's investment-grade credit profile has
been supported by our positive view of the predictive regulatory
framework underpinning high cash-flow stability. However, this
stability may be undermined if rule changes result in
capital-expenditure cost overruns not being incorporated into
the company asset bases, particularly when added to changes in
the calculation methodology for asset return. Moreover, a
regulatory regime that periodically introduces changes, in our
view, is likely to be a feature of a weaker industry and
business risk profile. The uncertainty potentially weakens what
have historically been very stable credit metrics, by
introducing more volatility into our debt-coverage metric
forecasts, particularly when companies are faced with their
forthcoming five-year regulatory price reset. As a result, we
may expect an increased buffer for a given rating to compensate
for any weaker business risk profile.
Somewhat mitigating any potential increased regulatory risk
to credit profiles is the deleveraging that has occurred across
the Australian energy network sector over the past few years. We
expect this credit-supportive trend to continue, given the
sector's exposure to generally rising debt costs that could be
exacerbated by any introduced regulatory uncertainty.