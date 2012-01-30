(The following was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Australian and Canadian Major
Banks
here
SYDNEY/NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has published a report which reviews the main features of
Australian and Canadian major banks. The report, "Australian and
Canadian Major Banks: Structural Features Favourable but Funding
Remains Key Issue for Australian Banks" confirms the agency's
opinion that the four Australian and six Canadian major banks
are justifiably highly rated. However, funding profiles in these
two countries represent a notable differentiator with Canadian
Banks having a stronger funding profile compared to Australian
and most other banks rated in the 'AA' range.
Consideration of the major Australian and Canadian Banks as
a peer group in the report reflects numerous similarities in the
size and nature of these two economies as well as their banking
systems. The assessment also reflects these banks' positions as
amongst the most highly rated in Fitch's rated universe and
strong performance through the global financial crisis. Although
other banking systems could also be compared, the similarities
of the banks' rating levels and broad environment leads to
useful insights, especially given some market speculation that
these banks' outperformance may be attributable to a favourable
commodity cycle.
The Australian and Canadian banking systems are both highly
concentrated, subject to strong regulatory regimes and have
various structural features which help to reduce risk. Both
economies have outperformed many peers during the financial
crisis which is both a cause and effect of a strong banking
system. Less positively, both countries have high levels of
household leverage, have seen sharp increases in real estate
valuations since the 1990's and inevitably, are not immune to
adverse global developments such as the Eurozone debt crisis.
The four major Australian banks (Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, Westpac Banking Corporation, National Australia Bank
Limited, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group) are viewed as
having strong asset quality and sound capitalisation, especially
given a conservative approach to the calculation of regulatory
capital ratios. Profitability levels have been consistently high
compared to peers in other countries with low levels of market
risk and securities holdings. However, although on an improving
trend, the funding profile of Australian banks compares
unfavourably to Canadian and some other peers.
Following this high level review and in conjunction with its
broad assessment of ratings on the largest banking institutions
in the world, the four major Australian banks have been placed
on Rating Watch Negative. Further details are noted in today's
separate release "Fitch Places Major Australian Banks on RWN,
Affirms Canadian Banks".
The funding profile of the six major Canadian banks (Royal
Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, National Bank
of Canada) is viewed as a particular strength compared to peers.
Although Canadian banks are clearly not immune to global
developments and face increased challenges in the current
environment, especially relating to household leverage and
future earnings growth, at this juncture, the agency does not
view these issues as calling into question existing ratings.
Nonetheless, given their already high ratings, upward momentum
is unlikely. Moreover, depending on the evolution of the
challenges facing Canadian banks, this may result in the
potential deviation of an individual banks' rating performance
going forward.
The report, "Australian and Canadian Major Banks: Structural
Features Favourable but Funding Remains Key Issue for Australian
Banks" and the separate commentary outlining Fitch's rating
actions are available on www.fitchratings.com.