SYDNEY, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the credit profiles of Australian power & utilities companies should remain commensurate with their current ratings, due to supportive regulatory determinations, increased consolidation, deleveraging and reduced funding needs.

"Funding profile greatly benefits from a lower refinancing need in 2012 and ready access to both domestic and international capital markets. Fitch expects utilities to continue to remain well-placed to manage their medium-term funding requirements," said Sajal Kishore, Director in Fitch's Energy & Utilities team.

However, merchant generators face the highest refinancing obligations in 2012. Merchant generators, with relatively higher emissions intensity, may also find it difficult to refinance existing debt maturities given the introduction of an emissions abatement scheme from 1 July 2012. Fitch expects merchant generators' credit profiles will remain most exposed to low wholesale prices, wholesale price volatility and unfavourable weather conditions.

In a new report published today, Fitch expects regulated networks to benefit from higher tariffs approved over the current determination period. Fitch notes that their medium-term capex requirements remain the highest among Australian utilities. However, these companies are considered a safe haven in times of economic slowdown and market turmoil. Further, the agency does not expect the proposed regulatory methodology changes to include sufficiently adverse outcomes to result in a negative credit impact.

Fitch also notes that the credit metrics of vertical integrated entities have benefited from increased consolidation across both retail and generation assets, with further opportunities in residual generation assets in New South Wales (NSW). However, the agency expects competitive pressures to constrain their retail margins - as seen in NSW in 2011 - but gradually ease over the medium term.

The report, 'Australian Power & Utilities - Improved Funding Profile from Prudent Execution', is available on www.fitchratings.com. The report details major companies' forthcoming maturities and refinancing requirements and 2012 credit expectations.