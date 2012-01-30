SYDNEY Jan 30 Fitch ratings agency placed Australia's four major banks on review for possible downgrades on Monday, reflecting their reliance on offshore funding for finance.

Fitch said its negative view on Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corporation, National Australia Bank Ltd and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group was based on their weaker funding profiles than similarly rated peers and said any downgrades would be "most likely" limited to one notch.

Australia's 'Big Four' banks are set to raise around $100 billion this year, primarily from United States and Europe to help meet a shortfall between deposits and lending.

Recent covered bond sales by the banks have come at almost twice the margins of unsecured debt raising last year, as the euro zone crisis roils markets.

The banks long-term issuer ratings are as follows; Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corporation, National Australia Bank Limited hold AA ratings, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group sits at AA-.

The move comes after Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cut the ratings on five Australian banks last month as a result of major changes in the criteria it uses to assess risk.

The banks were each cut one notch to AA minus, the fourth highest credit rating on S&P's scale.

Fitch affirmed six major Canadian banks in the report released on Monday.