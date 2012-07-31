(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) July 31, 2012--Unlike their
peers in the Asia-Pacific, Australian banks appear content to
remain closer to home, focusing mainly on Australia and New
Zealand, according to a report published today by Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services.
The report, "We Still Call Australia Home: Banks Down Under
Likely To Retain Domestic And New Zealand Focus," says the
domestic operations of the four major Australian banks account
for 80% of their total exposures. The four are Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+), Commonwealth Bank
of Australia (AA-/Stable/A-1+), National Australia Bank Ltd.
(AA-/Stable/A-1+), and Westpac Banking Corp. (AA-/Stable/A-1+).
"Australia's major banks are likely to maintain New Zealand
as their key overseas exposure for the next several years," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Sharad Jain. "The four major
Australian banking groups collectively dominate the banking
sector in New Zealand, where they have a long-standing presence.
"We expect banks to make incremental changes to their
offshore exposures, though there could be a greater focus on
Asia in the longer term," Jain said.
