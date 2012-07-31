July 31 Moody's Investors Service has, for the first time, published an overview of the quarterly performance of Australia's four major banks' covered bond programs. Since the four major Australian banks - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (Aa2/P-1), Commonwealth Bank of Australia (Aa2/P-1), National Australia Bank Ltd (Aa2/P-1), and Westpac Banking Corporation (Aa2/P-1) - first issued covered bonds in 2011, the total issuance has increased to AUD30.76 billion.