MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it has raised its ratings on 38 hybrid capital instruments issued by eight Australian banking groups and their subsidiary companies; and at the same time removed them from CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were placed on Sept. 7, 2012 (see list).

This rating action follows a statement by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), on Sept. 28, 2012, concerning the release of its Basel III capital reform package. The ratings affected by this announcement include those on preference shares, junior subordinated debt, and other hybrid instruments issued by Australian financial institutions. Our counterparty credit ratings on these institutions are unaffected, because our view of the risk profiles of the banks otherwise are unchanged.

In its announcement, which gives effect to the major elements of the Basel III capital reforms in Australia, as of Jan. 1, 2013, APRA has removed the requirement for its approval of payments by Australian-incorporated authorized deposit-taking institutions in relation to Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments. This development increases Standard & Poor's confidence concerning the repayment capacity of Australian banks on their hybrid capital obligations.

RATINGS LIST

To From

Preferred Stock (3 issues) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos

Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos

ANZ National Bank Ltd.

Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Preferred Stock (2 issues) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos

Other Preferred Stock (1 issue) BBB BBB-/WatchPos

Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos

CBA Capital Trust

Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos

CBA Capital Trust II

Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos

ASB Capital Ltd.

Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos

ASB Capital No.2 Ltd.

Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos

Bank of Western Australia Ltd.

Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos

Preferred Capital Ltd.

Preferred Stock (1 issue) BBB BBB-/WatchPos

National Australia Bank Ltd.

Preferred Stock (2 issues) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos

Junior Subordinated (3 issues) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos

National Capital Instruments LLC 2

Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos

National Capital Trust III

Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos

BNZ Income Securities Ltd.

Preferred Stock (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos

BNZ Income Securities 2 Ltd.

Preferred Stock (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos

Westpac Banking Corp.

Preferred Stock (2 issues) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos

Junior Subordinated (3 issues) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos

Macquarie Bank Ltd.

Preferred Stock (1 issue) BBB- BB+/WatchPos

Macquarie Capital Loans Management Ltd.

Preferred Stock (1 issue) BB+ BB/WatchPos

Macquarie PMI LLC

Preferred Stock (1 issue) BB+ BB/WatchPos

Macquarie Finance Ltd.

Junior Subordinated Debt (1 issue) BBB- BB+/WatchPos

Suncorp-Metway Ltd.

Preferred Stock (2 issues) A- BBB+/WatchPos

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd.

Preferred Stock (2 issues) BBB BBB-/WatchPos

Bank of Queensland Ltd.

Preferred Stock (1 issue) BBB- BB+/WatchPos