(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 25 (Fitch) Australian banks have reduced their reliance
on US money market funds, aided by slow credit growth and an
increase in deposits. The move is part of the banks' long-term
strategy to replace wholesale funding with deposits to increase
the stability of their funding profile and address the new Basel
III liquidity requirements.
To this end, Reserve Bank of Australia data show deposits
now account for more than 50% of funding compared with 40% in
2008. Money market funds' exposure to Australian banks fell 10%
on a dollar basis to 7.6% during May, according to our latest
report US Money Fund Exposure and European Banks report. This is
driven by banks' reluctance to take a potentially volatile form
of funding. Australian banks are selective about their funding
sources at the moment because elevated saving levels and
recently enacted covered bond legislation ensure ample funds in
desirable forms.
We expect some retrenchment in the funding mix when demand
for credit increases, but we do not foresee a return to the
pre-2008 funding mix. The Fitch study of the 10 largest money
market funds shows a wide disparity between different banks' use
of money funds. National Australia Bank (NAB, 'AA-'/Stable) is
by far the largest user and accounts for just under half of US
money market funds' exposure to Australia. Additionally, of the
15 largest recipients of US money market funds, NAB is the most
reliant, with 4.6% of its short-term funding coming from money
markets.