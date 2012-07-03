(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed six classes of notes from Light Trust No. 2 and Light Trust No. 3. Both transactions are backed by pools of Australian first ranking residential mortgages originated by People's Choice Credit Union (a trading name of Australian Central Credit Union Ltd). The rating actions are as listed below.

Light Trust No. 2 Trust

AUD90.2m Class A1 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD10.0m Class A2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD3.2m Class B notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable.

Light Trust No. 3 Trust

AUD55.1m Class A2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD243.5m Class A3 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD22.1m Class AB notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

The affirmation of the notes reflects Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement is able to support the notes at their current rating levels. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the collateral pools remain in line with the agency's expectations.

"As at 31 May 2012, 30+ days arrears represented 1.03% for Light Trust No.2 and 1.37% for Light Trust No. 3, both below Fitch's Dinkum Index of 1.60%," said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "Light Trust No.2 is currently paying down sequentially, with principal collections being allocated to the Class A1 notes, while Light Trust No.3 is currently paying down pro-rata," added Mr. Zanesi.

As at 31 May 2012, all loans within the two pools were covered by LMI. The mortgage insurance policies were provided by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Ltd (Insurer Financial Strength Rating: 'AA-'/Stable). There have been no claims for either trust since closing.