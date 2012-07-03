(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed six
classes of notes from Light Trust No. 2 and Light Trust No. 3.
Both transactions are backed by pools of Australian first
ranking residential mortgages originated by People's Choice
Credit Union (a trading name of Australian Central Credit Union
Ltd). The rating actions are as listed below.
Light Trust No. 2 Trust
AUD90.2m Class A1 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD10.0m Class A2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD3.2m Class B notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable.
Light Trust No. 3 Trust
AUD55.1m Class A2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD243.5m Class A3 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable;
AUD22.1m Class AB notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
The affirmation of the notes reflects Fitch's view that the
available credit enhancement is able to support the notes at
their current rating levels. The credit quality and performance
of the loans in the collateral pools remain in line with the
agency's expectations.
"As at 31 May 2012, 30+ days arrears represented 1.03% for
Light Trust No.2 and 1.37% for Light Trust No. 3, both below
Fitch's Dinkum Index of 1.60%," said James Zanesi, Director in
Fitch's Structured Finance team. "Light Trust No.2 is currently
paying down sequentially, with principal collections being
allocated to the Class A1 notes, while Light Trust No.3 is
currently paying down pro-rata," added Mr. Zanesi.
As at 31 May 2012, all loans within the two pools were
covered by LMI. The mortgage insurance policies were provided by
QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Ltd (Insurer Financial Strength
Rating: 'AA-'/Stable). There have been no claims for either
trust since closing.