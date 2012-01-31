(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/SYDNEY/HONG KONG, January 30 (Fitch) Matt Jamieson spoke with Peter Archbold and Vicky Melbourne, Fitch's commodity analysts based in London and Sydney respectively, about the slowdown in China and the potential negative impact this could have on Australia's major iron ore exporters - BHP Billiton Limited/Plc (BHPB; 'A+'/Stable), Rio Tinto Limited/Plc (RT; 'A-'/Stable) and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (Fortescue; 'BB+'/Stable). Matt is Head of APAC Research in Fitch's Corporate Ratings Group.

Despite the slowdown in Chinese steel production in the final quarter of 2011, the Australian resource giants are aggressively expanding their iron ore production capacity based on their view that growth in China will remain strong over the long term. Peter and Vicky point out that as the Australian iron ore companies are high-grade and low-cost producers, then even in a scenario where Chinese demand growth stalls and iron ore prices fall significantly the extent of the negative impact on their operating profiles should be limited compared to other iron ore producers.

Matt: With China representing more than 60% of Australia's clearly the viability of capacity expansion is heavily dependent on China continuing to grow strongly. However, in light of Fitch's expectation for Chinese economic growth to slow in 2012 and the current downturn in the Chinese property market, including government policies on residential real estate, isn't there a concern that the Australian resource companies are increasing their capacity at the wrong time?

Peter: While China's economy looks set to slow from the 9-10% level achieved over the past 3 years, Fitch still expects it to grow in the 8-9% range over the next 2-3 years. Importantly the size of China's economy is now around 40% greater than it was in 2008. With this in mind Fitch expects that Chinese steel consumption will continue to grow in an absolute sense in 2012, supported by government programs to expand infrastructure and social housing construction. Nevertheless, in view of the government's current tight policy on the property sector, the annual growth rate for commodity demand is likely to moderate down from the double digit growth experienced over the past few years.

Matt: But how can we explain BHPB's, RT's and Fortescue's plans to increase iron ore production by 19%, 44% and 300% respectively, in the context of a slowdown in Chinese steel production? Production figures issued by the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) show Chinese monthly steel production slowed to 51.3 mt in December 2011 (minus 3% yoy) compared to around 60.0 mt per month over the March to August period. CISA are only expecting 4% growth in steel production in 2012, compared to 10% in 2011. So wouldn't this suggest that China has put the brakes on steel production, and hence its iron ore requirement for 2012 could fall well short of what the Australian resource companies are hoping for?

Peter: Well the reality is that BHPB and RT did not experience any slowdown in iron ore orders to China, despite the slowdown in Chinese steel production in 2H 2011. Using Australia's Port Hedland as an example, where BHP is the biggest user, a record 60.9 mt of iron ore was shipped in 4Q 2011. Moreover, in the month of December alone, the port's iron ore shipments climbed 23% yoy to 21.4 mt.

Importantly the Australian resource giants' expansion plans are not formulated on likely demand over the next 2-3 years, but rather a view that growth in Asian emerging markets will continue to grow over the long term, led by China. Also margins available on iron ore, even after taking account of expected price falls, would be higher than most other commodities in their portfolios (exceptions would be petroleum, copper and possibly bauxite). Therefore, when the companies are comparing project returns internally, iron ore expansion is an easy decision to approve relative to other commodities including aluminum, lead or zinc.

Vicky: Specifically in the case of Fortescue, we view their expansion plans as relatively secure given that the company has signed offtake agreements of up to 120mt or 80% of its expanded tonnage.

I think it's also worth noting that iron ore imports from India are declining. India exports about 50% of its total iron ore production (about 96mt in 2010) with 95% of that going to China. However in July 2010, bans on iron ore production by the Indian state of Karnataka, which accounted for about 25% of India's total iron ore production, were enacted while officials investigated illegal mining activity. While the ban was subsequently lifted in some regions, losses in production led to a reduction in India's iron ore exports. According to China's General Administration of Customs, imports of Indian iron ore in 2011 fell 24% yoy to 73.3 mt. In addition to the environmental related mining bans, increased export tariffs and pressure from India's steel mills to retain their iron ore for future domestic needs strongly suggest that India's trade with China will further decline in 2012.

Matt: What about the risk posed by the Chinese government's 12th Five-Year Plan (2011 to 2015), where it firstly intends to boost reliance on domestic iron ore supply, and secondly aims for 40% of China's imported iron ore to be sourced from mines owned or invested by Chinese firms by the end of 2015?

Peter: We expect this will be a gradual transition process that is unlikely to negatively impact BHPB, RT and Fortescue in a significant manner. Chinese domestic iron ore production is typically low-grade and accordingly of higher cost to produce compared to imported iron ore. With iron ore prices likely to soften in 2012, the viability of domestic production will be under pressure, and hence it will not be easy for the Chinese to increase their output of iron ore significantly. Moreover, China needs higher grade foreign ores to blend with its local product, and this together with the close proximity of Australia means that Chinese demand for high-grade ore from BHPB, RT and Fortescue should remain strong.

Vicky: While we understand that China has invested in a capacity of some 150 mtpa of iron ore deposits abroad, less than 10% of these mines are actually producing. As part of the plan, China has invested significantly in Australian projects - Sino Iron project being just one example. Importantly the five-year plan no doubt includes China's intention to invest in existing producers. In this regard Hunan Valin Iron and Steel Group became Fortescue's second largest shareholder following a placement in May 2009 and it currently has a 15% stake.

Matt: In a worse-case scenario where the Chinese economy slows significantly (approaching a "hard-landing"), and in addition to the current slowdown in the private housing market the Chinese government's level of infrastructure and social housing spending slows compared to previous years, to what extent will the Australian iron ore producers be negatively impacted?

Peter: Although there would be a negative impact on their operating and financial profiles, we would still expect the Australian iron ore producers to fare relatively well in such a worse-case scenario. This is because they are adding capacity at the bottom of the iron ore cost curve, so in a weaker demand/price environment they can continue to generate good project returns when the viability of other producers come under question and their expansion plans will potentially be deferred.