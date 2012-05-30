Telstra drags Australian shares lower; NZ slips
Feb 16 Australian shares fell into the red after touching a 21-month high on Thursday, as gains from financials were offset by telecom stocks, which pulled back after Telstra Corp's profit decline.
May 31 Moody's has placed on review for possible downgrade the insurance financial strength ratings (IFSR) of QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited (QMI, IFSR Aa3) and Westpac Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited (`WLMI', IFSR Aa3).
Feb 16 Australian shares fell into the red after touching a 21-month high on Thursday, as gains from financials were offset by telecom stocks, which pulled back after Telstra Corp's profit decline.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC; AA-/Stable) AUD500m floating-rate notes due February 2018 a final rating of 'AA-'. The notes will be issued through OCBC's Sydney Branch under the bank's USD10bn global medium-term note programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated at the same level as OCBC's 'AA-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes will
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s (MUFG, A/Negative) USD2.5bn senior unsecured notes a final rating of 'A'. The notes are likely to be issued on 22 February 2017 and are expected to count towards MUFG's total loss-absorption capacity (TLAC) requirements, which have been set by the Financial Stability Board at 16% of its risk-weighted assets, effective 1 January