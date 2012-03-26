(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said that
delinquencies in the Australian prime RMBS sector have
unexpectedly increased to 1.57% in Q411 from 1.52% in Q311
despite a stable environment in terms of interest rates, economy
and unemployment. The increase in Fitch's Dinkum Index was
mainly driven by a rise in the 30-59 day bucket indicating that
new borrowers are facing affordability constraints.
Moreover, the Dinkum Index understates the deterioration in
Australian mortgage performance in this quarter as the inclusion
of a large volume of recently issued transactions in the Q411
constituents has helped keep the overall index level low. The
index would otherwise have jumped to 1.71%, not so far away from
the 1.79% record high in March 2011. Fitch includes transactions
in the Dinkum Index six months after they have been issued.
"It is too early to judge which factors contributed to the
increase in arrears during Q411. To a measurable extent,
declining house prices were the only key driver of mortgage
performance to show a negative trend through Q411," said James
Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.
"Housing market stagnation might lead to arrears
materialisation as the borrower who might otherwise have
refinanced or repaid with sales proceeds falls into delinquency.
Less seasoned and most leveraged loans are most affected by
declining house prices" added Mr. Zanesi.
Fitch continues to forecast deterioration in mortgage
performance in Q112 when it expects seasonal Christmas spending,
in combination with minor increases in bank standard variable
rates, to outweigh the benefits of the two cash rates cuts in
Q411.
More susceptible borrowers such as self-employed households
still face challenges in meeting their mortgage obligations as
suggested by the Fitch Dinkum Low-Doc Index which recorded an
increase in 30+ days arrears to 6.62% in Q411 from 6.26% in
Q311. Fitch expects low-doc delinquency rates to remain high.
Although delinquency rates are increasing and are above the
historical Australian average, they remain low relative to other
countries and well within the expectations used to derive
Fitch's ratings for Australian RMBS transactions.
Covering four categories of delinquencies (30 to 59 days, 60
to 89 days, 90+ days and 30+ days) for full-documentation loans
and low-documentation loans (both conforming and
non-conforming), as well as claims against lenders' mortgage
insurance, the Dinkum report enables market participants to
compare the performance of Australian mortgages and monitor
trends in the market.
The full report, entitled 'The Dinkum Index - Q411', is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.