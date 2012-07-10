(The following was released by the rating agency)
July 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said
that it has affirmed its ratings on all tranches of notes issued
by Australian Mutual LT2 Capital Funding (No. 1) Ltd. (AMCF)
(see list). The A$44.1 million floating-rate notes issued by
AMCF are secured by a portfolio of lower tier 2 (LT2)
instruments issued by 15 participating Australian credit unions.
The credit performance of the instruments issued by each of
the credit unions has a direct impact on the timely payment of
interest and ultimate repayment of principal to noteholders. The
rating affirmations reflect the credit quality of the underlying
portfolio of credit unions that have issued the LT2 instruments.
Standard & Poor's undertakes surveillance of its outstanding
ratings over time, and has typically informed the market of any
consequent changes to its credit opinions. To enhance market
transparency, we will also be publishing rating affirmations
from time to time after conducting a rating review that does not
result in a rating change.
A total of $5.9 million of notes have been repaid since the
transaction closed, following the redemption of an equivalent
amount of LT2 instruments by some of the credit unions after a
merger of the institutions. This has reduced the exposure of the
portfolio to 15 credit unions from 21. It has affected the
transaction by increasing the minimum credit enhancement
commensurate with the ratings on the notes due to the increase
in the concentration to the remaining credit unions in the
portfolio.
However, this is partially offset by the increase in the
credit support provided to the notes due to the nonamortizing
loss reserve of $5 million. Given the current trend, we believe
further consolidation is likely within the industry before the
scheduled maturity date of these notes in 2016. This could lead
to further concentration of the portfolio to certain credit
unions, consequently increasing the minimum credit support
commensurate with the ratings on the notes. The largest obligor
in the portfolio currently accounts for more than 20% of the
total portfolio balance.
If further consolidation were to lead to redemption of the
LT2 instruments and a consequent reduction in the portfolio
size, we would expect an increase in yield strain in the
portfolio due to the sequential repayment to noteholders and the
fixed expenses of the trust payable to transaction participants.
The rating affirmation reflects our view that the rated notes
are able to withstand stresses that are commensurate with their
current rating level.