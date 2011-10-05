Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Series 2011-3 WST Trust is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by Westpac Banking Corp. (Westpac; AA/Stable/A-1+).
-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to two of the three classes of notes to be issued by BNY Trust Company of Australia Ltd. as trustee for Series 2011-3 WST Trust.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features based on our current criteria and assumptions.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 5, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to the class A and class B prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) to be issued by BNY Trust Company of Australia Ltd. as trustee for Series 2011-3 WST Trust (see list).
The preliminary ratings are based on:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio;
-- Our view that the credit support for each class of notes, which comprises note subordination, is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply;
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including principal draws and a liquidity facility equal to 1.4% of the invested amount of all notes, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest;
-- The management of interest rate risk. Interest-rate risk between any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the floating-rate obligations on the notes are appropriately hedged via interest rate swaps to be provided by Westpac.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Series 2011-3 WST Trust
Class Rating Amount (mils. A$)
A AAA (sf) 920.0
B AA (sf) 34.0
C N.R. 46.0
N.R. - Not rated
Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure ReportSEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.
The Standard and Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report in this credit rating report is available here.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Criteria: Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions, published Sept. 1, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011
The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty Ltd. whether the issuer is publicly disclosing all relevant information about the structured finance instruments the subject of this rating report or whether relevant information remains non-public.
