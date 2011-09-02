(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 2, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has updated its
methodology and assumptions for analysing credit risk associated
with housing loan portfolios underlying Australian residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).
CRITERIA UPDATE
The criteria update reflects two key drivers:
--To align the Australian RMBS criteria with Standard &
Poor's global ratings framework and definitions, including
adopting a globally consistent analytical framework for RMBS and
calibrating the Australian RMBS to consistent hypothetical
stress scenarios to further promote global ratings
comparability; and
--To draw on our observations of performance and behavioural
trends underlying residential housing loan markets globally that
may be relevant for future Australian RMBS performance.
"While the Australian housing loan market has performed
strongly, it may become more exposed to stresses given the
increasing level of financial vulnerability arising from higher
household indebtedness, higher living costs, and stronger
property price appreciation trends that have characterised the
Australian economy since deregulation of financial markets in
the late 1980s," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Vera Chaplin
said. "In our view, this means that if Australia were to
experience a recession in the future, the country's housing loan
performance may be worse than experienced in an equivalent
recession in the past."
The updated criteria article includes some changes from the
criteria proposed in our Aug. 10, 2010 Request For Comment (RfC)
article after consideration of feedback from market participants
and to further enhance global criteria consistency and rating
comparability. The levels of credit enhancement that result from
application of the final criteria are broadly consistent with
those contained within the RfC proposal.
EFFECTIVE DATE AND RATING IMPACT
These criteria, contained in the article "Australian RMBS
Rating Methodology And Assumptions" apply immediately to all new
and existing Australian RMBS backed by prime, subprime, and
nonconforming mortgages. We intend to complete our review of all
affected issuers and transactions within six months.
Ms. Chaplin added: "Overall, we expect a limited impact on
outstanding ratings for two key reasons. Firstly, all
transactions rated since the release of the RfC in August 2010
have provided credit enhancement consistent with the higher
levels proposed in the RfC (the final rating criteria is broadly
in line with what was proposed in the RfC). Secondly,
transactions closed before the RfC was released have generally
accumulated proportionate increases to subordination, reflecting
the relatively fast pay down profile of Australian housing loans
coupled with structural features that limit the conditions under
which principal can be allocated pro rata between the note
classes. Transactions affected by the updated criteria tend to
either have a long revolving or substitution period, or cash
flow from underlying portfolios that is very sensitive to
changes in stresses, such as subprime transactions."
DETAILS AND BRIEFING INFORMATION
The criteria article, available at www.creditportal
.ratingsdirect.com and Standard & Poor's Web site
www.standardandpoors.com, supersedes the current criteria
"Australia and New Zealand RMBS: Analyzing Credit Quality",
published on Feb. 21 2007, for Australian RMBS only. The 2007
criteria will continue to apply to New Zealand RMBS. Standard &
Poor's also published a separate article today that provides our
outlook assumptions for the Australian RMBS market: "Outlook
Assumptions For The Australian Residential Mortgage Market".
