MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 2, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has updated its methodology and assumptions for analysing credit risk associated with housing loan portfolios underlying Australian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

CRITERIA UPDATE

The criteria update reflects two key drivers:

--To align the Australian RMBS criteria with Standard & Poor's global ratings framework and definitions, including adopting a globally consistent analytical framework for RMBS and calibrating the Australian RMBS to consistent hypothetical stress scenarios to further promote global ratings comparability; and

--To draw on our observations of performance and behavioural trends underlying residential housing loan markets globally that may be relevant for future Australian RMBS performance.

"While the Australian housing loan market has performed strongly, it may become more exposed to stresses given the increasing level of financial vulnerability arising from higher household indebtedness, higher living costs, and stronger property price appreciation trends that have characterised the Australian economy since deregulation of financial markets in the late 1980s," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Vera Chaplin said. "In our view, this means that if Australia were to experience a recession in the future, the country's housing loan performance may be worse than experienced in an equivalent recession in the past."

The updated criteria article includes some changes from the criteria proposed in our Aug. 10, 2010 Request For Comment (RfC) article after consideration of feedback from market participants and to further enhance global criteria consistency and rating comparability. The levels of credit enhancement that result from application of the final criteria are broadly consistent with those contained within the RfC proposal.

EFFECTIVE DATE AND RATING IMPACT

These criteria, contained in the article "Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions" apply immediately to all new and existing Australian RMBS backed by prime, subprime, and nonconforming mortgages. We intend to complete our review of all affected issuers and transactions within six months.

Ms. Chaplin added: "Overall, we expect a limited impact on outstanding ratings for two key reasons. Firstly, all transactions rated since the release of the RfC in August 2010 have provided credit enhancement consistent with the higher levels proposed in the RfC (the final rating criteria is broadly in line with what was proposed in the RfC). Secondly, transactions closed before the RfC was released have generally accumulated proportionate increases to subordination, reflecting the relatively fast pay down profile of Australian housing loans coupled with structural features that limit the conditions under which principal can be allocated pro rata between the note classes. Transactions affected by the updated criteria tend to either have a long revolving or substitution period, or cash flow from underlying portfolios that is very sensitive to changes in stresses, such as subprime transactions."

DETAILS AND BRIEFING INFORMATION

We are hosting lunchtime briefings in Melbourne and Sydney to discuss the criteria:

The criteria article, available at www.creditportal .ratingsdirect.com and Standard & Poor's Web site www.standardandpoors.com, supersedes the current criteria "Australia and New Zealand RMBS: Analyzing Credit Quality", published on Feb. 21 2007, for Australian RMBS only. The 2007 criteria will continue to apply to New Zealand RMBS. Standard & Poor's also published a separate article today that provides our outlook assumptions for the Australian RMBS market: "Outlook Assumptions For The Australian Residential Mortgage Market".