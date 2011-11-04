(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook of seven subordinated and mezzanine tranches of Australian RMBS to Stable from Negative. These rating actions follow a change in Fitch's internal assessment on Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd (Genworth Australia), which is maintained for the purposes of reviewing Australian RMBS ratings.

"The revision of the Outlooks to Stable follows a change in Fitch's internal assessment on Genworth Australia and reflects the continued stable performance of the underlying conforming mortgages," said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

The rating actions are listed below:

Challenger Millennium Series 2008-1 Trust

Class B notes 'A+sf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

Challenger Millennium Series 2008-2 Trust

Class B notes A+sf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

Interstar Millennium Series 2006-4H Trust

Class AB notes AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

Pinnacle Series Trust 2010-T1

Class AB notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

WB Trust 2010-1

Class AB notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

PUMA Masterfund P-16

Class B notes A+sf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

RESIMAC Triomphe Trust - RESIMAC Premier Series 2010-2

Class AB notesAAAsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative