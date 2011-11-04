(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook of seven subordinated and mezzanine tranches of
Australian RMBS to Stable from Negative. These rating actions
follow a change in Fitch's internal assessment on Genworth
Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd (Genworth Australia), which
is maintained for the purposes of reviewing Australian RMBS
ratings.
"The revision of the Outlooks to Stable follows a change in
Fitch's internal assessment on Genworth Australia and reflects
the continued stable performance of the underlying conforming
mortgages," said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured
Finance team.
The rating actions are listed below:
Challenger Millennium Series 2008-1 Trust
Class B notes 'A+sf'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Challenger Millennium Series 2008-2 Trust
Class B notes A+sf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative
Interstar Millennium Series 2006-4H Trust
Class AB notes AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Pinnacle Series Trust 2010-T1
Class AB notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
WB Trust 2010-1
Class AB notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
PUMA Masterfund P-16
Class B notes A+sf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative
RESIMAC Triomphe Trust - RESIMAC Premier Series 2010-2
Class AB notesAAAsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative