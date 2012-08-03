(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
latest version of Australian RMBS rating criteria for assessing
credit risk in Australian residential mortgage loan pools. The
criteria assumptions remain unchanged and Fitch therefore
expects the latest criteria to have no impact on existing
ratings.
The report, "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum -
Australia" replaces the existing report of the same name dated
10 August 2011. The criteria assumptions are published as an
addendum to the APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria and should be
read in conjunction with that report.
The Australian RMBS criteria assumptions remain unchanged
from 2011 due to stable forecasts for the key economic drivers
that can impact residential mortgage performance and the stable
performance of Australian RMBS.
"The two key concerns that drove changes to the Australian
RMBS criteria assumptions in 2011 remain. While there has been
some improvement, household leverage remains high as do
residential property prices relative to income levels," said
David Carroll, Director in Fitch's Australian Structured Finance
team.
The Australian RMBS criteria assumptions are also used in
the rating of Australian covered bond programmes where
residential mortgages are used as collateral. The updated
criteria assumptions will have no rating impact on existing
Australian covered bond programmes.