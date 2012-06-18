(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that its outlook for Australian Transportation is stable. The stable outlook is supported primarily by solid traffic performance.

Underlying traffic levels have consistently grown either mildly or strongly in recent years, in sharp contrast to European and US peers which have experienced material declines. Fitch expects this stability to continue, which is reinforced by the strong performance of the Australian economy.

The Fitch-rated road and airport assets also perform important economic roles which further underpin their performance: Sydney Airport is the principal origin and destination airport in Australia; the Eastern Distributor (M1), Hills M2, M5 and Westlink M7 roads and the Lane Cove Tunnel form the bulk of Sydney's Orbital road network; and the Citylink road in Melbourne is an important connection into the city's central business district.

This robust operating performance and the absence of major economic shocks have left these companies with strong cash flow coverage. Nonetheless, Australian transportation issuers have unusually high exposure to medium term (three to five-year) domestic bullet bank debt compared to global peers.

Whilst cash flows should be able to support potentially higher debt costs in future, the need for regular refinancing of these long life assets is a relative weakness and exposes these companies to the liquidity of the Australian banking sector.

Furthermore, the Australian economy has a high dependence on the commodities sector and its banking sector is heavily reliant on external debt funding. Should either of these factors deteriorate, this could leave the Australian transportation issuers exposed to reduced traffic levels or to difficulties refinancing maturing debt at reasonable rates.