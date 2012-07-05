(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, July 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said there will be no immediate impact on Origin Energy Limited's (Origin, 'BBB+'/Stable) ratings following its announcement of the final investment decision on the second-train of its joint-venture Australia Pacific LNG's (APLNG) gas liquefaction project on 4 July 2012.

Fitch's analysis of the capex associated with the full two-train development is estimated at a total cost of USD20bn. The agency's expectations are based on the assumption that Origin's share of the total investment will be funded by internal resources and committed undrawn debt facilities. APLNG's gas liquefaction project benefits from a 20-year binding offtake agreement for 7.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ('A'/Stable) and for 1mtpa to The Kansai Electric Company.

The agency also notes the confirmation of APLNG's USD8.5bn project finance facility. In Fitch's view, this reduces the need for funding requirements by project sponsors, including Origin. Fitch's treatment of Origin's adjusted debt consolidates Origin's pro-rata share of APLNG's project debt facility. The agency also notes that Origin has announced a commitment to sell down its equity stake in APLNG to 30% (from 37.5%), to support its financial profile. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Origin can maintain a credit profile appropriate for its current ratings over the medium-term.

However, Origin's financial risk profile will remain under some pressure over the medium term from large debt-funded capex, high development risks, and long lead times to revenue generation, in particular that associated with its share of Australia APLNG. Fitch reiterates the increased execution risks facing a significant number of proposed Australian LNG projects, including APLNG's. As such, Origin has limited head-room under its current ratings on a projected basis until FY16. Any material deviation in APLNG's project timing and costing will likely result in a negative rating action.

A negative rating action could also be taken if its forecasted funds flow from operations (FFO) gross interest cover were to deteriorate to below 4.5x (5.5x in FY11), and forecasted total adjusted net debt to operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rental or lease expenditure, rose above 3.0x (FY11: 2.2x), both on a sustained basis. In addition, Fitch would not treat a temporary breach in Origin's forecast FFO interest cover negative guideline during APLNG's construction phase in itself to lead to a negative rating action, provided adequate liquidity is maintained.

On 1 May 2012, Fitch affirmed Origin's Long- and Short-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB+' and 'F2', respectively. The Outlook is Stable. The agency also affirmed Origin's foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and Origin Energy Contact No.2 Ltd's preference shares at 'BBB-'.