(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, July 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said there will be no
immediate impact on Origin Energy Limited's (Origin,
'BBB+'/Stable) ratings following its announcement of the final
investment decision on the second-train of its joint-venture
Australia Pacific LNG's (APLNG) gas liquefaction project on 4
July 2012.
Fitch's analysis of the capex associated with the full
two-train development is estimated at a total cost of USD20bn.
The agency's expectations are based on the assumption that
Origin's share of the total investment will be funded by
internal resources and committed undrawn debt facilities.
APLNG's gas liquefaction project benefits from a 20-year binding
offtake agreement for 7.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ('A'/Stable) and for
1mtpa to The Kansai Electric Company.
The agency also notes the confirmation of APLNG's USD8.5bn
project finance facility. In Fitch's view, this reduces the need
for funding requirements by project sponsors, including Origin.
Fitch's treatment of Origin's adjusted debt consolidates
Origin's pro-rata share of APLNG's project debt facility. The
agency also notes that Origin has announced a commitment to sell
down its equity stake in APLNG to 30% (from 37.5%), to support
its financial profile. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
expectation that Origin can maintain a credit profile
appropriate for its current ratings over the medium-term.
However, Origin's financial risk profile will remain under
some pressure over the medium term from large debt-funded capex,
high development risks, and long lead times to revenue
generation, in particular that associated with its share of
Australia APLNG. Fitch reiterates the increased execution risks
facing a significant number of proposed Australian LNG projects,
including APLNG's. As such, Origin has limited head-room under
its current ratings on a projected basis until FY16. Any
material deviation in APLNG's project timing and costing will
likely result in a negative rating action.
A negative rating action could also be taken if its
forecasted funds flow from operations (FFO) gross interest cover
were to deteriorate to below 4.5x (5.5x in FY11), and forecasted
total adjusted net debt to operating earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rental or lease
expenditure, rose above 3.0x (FY11: 2.2x), both on a sustained
basis. In addition, Fitch would not treat a temporary breach in
Origin's forecast FFO interest cover negative guideline during
APLNG's construction phase in itself to lead to a negative
rating action, provided adequate liquidity is maintained.
On 1 May 2012, Fitch affirmed Origin's Long- and Short-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB+' and 'F2',
respectively. The Outlook is Stable. The agency also affirmed
Origin's foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and
Origin Energy Contact No.2 Ltd's preference shares at 'BBB-'.