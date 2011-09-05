(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Today's rating actions reflect the application of our updated criteria for analyzing credit risk associated with collateral backing Australian RMBS.

-- We have placed the ratings on five tranches of prime RMBS and 35 tranches of subprime RMBS across a total of 16 transactions on CreditWatch negative.

-- We have affirmed the ratings on 668 tranches of prime RMBS and 36 tranches of subprime RMBS across a total 243 transactions.

-- We have kept the ratings on four tranches of prime RMBS across two transactions on CreditWatch negative, where they had been placed July 18, 2011, because of the application of our updated counterparty criteria on that date. These tranches are not affected by our updated RMBS criteria.

-- We also placed the ratings on 14 tranches of subprime ratings on CreditWatch positive due to the substantial accumulation of credit enhancement as a percentage of outstanding balance.

-- All CreditWatch placements will be resolved after further cash flow analysis under various stress scenarios. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch by March 2, 2012.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 5, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its ratings on 704 residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and placed 58 tranches on CreditWatch. We reviewed a total of 245 Australian transactions involving 762 ratings. For the full list of today's rating actions, see "Ratings List Of Affected Australian RMBS Following Australian RMBS Criteria Update".

The rating actions follow the release of our updated Australian RMBS criteria today (see article titled, "Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions" published to Global Credit Portal). The new criteria are broadly in line with what was proposed in the Request for Comment (RFC) published on Aug. 10, 2010 (see article titled "Request for Comment: Rating Methodology And Assumptions For Australian RMBS").

Specifically, we have taken the following ratings actions:

-- We have placed the ratings on five tranches of prime RMBS on CreditWatch with negative implications pending further cash flow analysis, as they currently have credit enhancement below the levels indicated by the revised criteria.

-- We have placed the ratings on 35 subprime RMBS across 11 transactions on CreditWatch negative. While the credit enhancement available in these tranches continues to be higher than our estimated levels at their respective ratings, the cash flows from the underlying loan portfolios can be sensitive to changes in stress scenarios. Therefore, we will conduct further cash flow analysis before resolving the CreditWatch.

-- We have affirmed the ratings on 668 tranches of prime RMBS and 36 tranches of subprime RMBS across a total of 243 transactions. These include transactions closed after the release of the RFC in Aug. 10, 2010. In addition, these post-RFC transactions have either provided credit enhancement consistent with the higher levels proposed in the RFC, or have generally accumulated proportionate increases in subordination. The relatively fast paydown profile of Australian loans, coupled with structural features that limit the conditions under which principal can be allocated pro rata between the note classes, have contributed to higher subordination levels.

-- We have kept the ratings on four tranches of prime RMBS on CreditWatch negative, where they were placed on July 18, 2011, because of the application of our updated counterparty criteria on that date. These tranches are however, not affected by the updated RMBS criteria. We have received legally binding agreements in executable form that reflect our updated counterparty criteria, but are waiting for noteholders' approval for execution before resolving the CreditWatch.

-- We have also placed the ratings on 14 tranches of subprime ratings on CreditWatch positive due to the substantial accumulation of credit enhancement as a percentage of outstanding balance.

We will resolve all CreditWatch placements after conducting further cash flow analysis under various stress scenarios. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch by March 2, 2012.

