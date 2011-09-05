(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 5, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its
ratings on 704 residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and
placed 58 tranches on CreditWatch. We reviewed a total of 245
Australian transactions involving 762 ratings. For the full list
of today's rating actions, see "Ratings List Of Affected
Australian RMBS Following Australian RMBS Criteria Update".
The rating actions follow the release of our updated
Australian RMBS criteria today (see article titled, "Australian
RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions" published to Global
Credit Portal). The new criteria are broadly in line with what
was proposed in the Request for Comment (RFC) published on Aug.
10, 2010 (see article titled "Request for Comment: Rating
Methodology And Assumptions For Australian RMBS").
Specifically, we have taken the following ratings actions:
-- We have placed the ratings on five tranches of prime
RMBS on CreditWatch with negative implications pending further
cash flow analysis, as they currently have credit enhancement
below the levels indicated by the revised criteria.
-- We have placed the ratings on 35 subprime RMBS across 11
transactions on CreditWatch negative. While the credit
enhancement available in these tranches continues to be higher
than our estimated levels at their respective ratings, the cash
flows from the underlying loan portfolios can be sensitive to
changes in stress scenarios. Therefore, we will conduct further
cash flow analysis before resolving the CreditWatch.
-- We have affirmed the ratings on 668 tranches of prime
RMBS and 36 tranches of subprime RMBS across a total of 243
transactions. These include transactions closed after the
release of the RFC in Aug. 10, 2010. In addition, these post-RFC
transactions have either provided credit enhancement consistent
with the higher levels proposed in the RFC, or have generally
accumulated proportionate increases in subordination. The
relatively fast paydown profile of Australian loans, coupled
with structural features that limit the conditions under which
principal can be allocated pro rata between the note classes,
have contributed to higher subordination levels.
-- We have kept the ratings on four tranches of prime RMBS
on CreditWatch negative, where they were placed on July 18,
2011, because of the application of our updated counterparty
criteria on that date. These tranches are however, not affected
by the updated RMBS criteria. We have received legally binding
agreements in executable form that reflect our updated
counterparty criteria, but are waiting for noteholders' approval
for execution before resolving the CreditWatch.
-- We have also placed the ratings on 14 tranches of
subprime ratings on CreditWatch positive due to the substantial
accumulation of credit enhancement as a percentage of
outstanding balance.
We will resolve all CreditWatch placements after conducting
further cash flow analysis under various stress scenarios. We
expect to resolve the CreditWatch by March 2, 2012.
