(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the
ratings of 308 tranches in 117 Australian RMBS transactions have
not been impacted by the review initiated as a consequence of
its updated RMBS and lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) criteria
("APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia",
dated 10 August 2011 and "Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage
Insurance in RMBS", dated 10 August 2011).
"Following the release of the updated criteria in August
2011, Fitch has reviewed all existing Australian RMBS ratings.
As expected when the updated criteria were released, their
implementation has had a limited impact on existing Australian
RMBS transactions," said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's
Sydney-based Structured Finance team.
The transactions listed in the above link are unaffected by
either the new RMBS criteria or by the new global criteria for
the use of LMI in RMBS, as they enjoy considerable subordination
through unrated notes or reserves without any change being made
to the existing structure.
Separately, Fitch has taken rating actions on transactions
affected by the new criteria (see "Fitch Downgrades 46
Subordinate Australian RMBS tranches" dated 21 December 2011).
