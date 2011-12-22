(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the ratings of 46 Australian RMBS tranches affecting 43 RMBS transactions.

The ratings changes are a direct result of the implementation of the updated Australian RMBS rating criteria and updated criteria for the use of Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI) in RMBS issued in August 2011. Fitch has now completed its review of all Australian RMBS transactions under the revised criteria.

The tranches affected are made up of 41 equity notes (also referred to in Australia as B notes or subordinated notes) that had no credit enhancement other than LMI and excess spread plus five mezzanine notes (also known as AB notes) that had insufficient enhancement to sustain their rating under the new criteria. Fitch had placed 54 of the lowest ranked tranches of existing RMBS transaction on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) in May 2011. Since then, one of these tranches has been paid in full, and 41 of these RWNs have been resolved following the downgrade of the affected equity notes.

Twelve notes remain on RWN pending the outcome of restructuring and/or imminent issuer call option dates. The RWN on these notes will be resolved by 10 February 2012.

"Rated notes with no subordination other than LMI and excess spread are exposed to the tail risk associated with a small transaction size beyond the clean-up call. These risks include a less diversified collateral pool, a higher weighted average liability margin and lower excess spread, impacting the transaction's ability to cover a large LMI unpaid claim or denial," said Ben Newey, Director in Fitch's Sydney-based Structured Finance team.

For those notes affected by the review, Fitch incorporated the following factors in the analysis; transaction performance to date, seasoning; the transaction size and availability of excess spread; rating of the sponsor; and the sponsor's history of calling transactions.

Tranches with no hard subordination were downgraded to either 'BBBsf', 'BBsf' or 'Bsf'. Subordinate tranches from transactions that continue to perform well, with large remaining size at call; adequate excess spread to cover possible LMI non-payment; a sponsor with an investment-grade credit rating and a strong history of calling transactions were downgraded to 'BBBsf'. Subordinated tranches from transactions that are performing well, have a sponsor with a history of calling transactions, but do not have significant excess spread were downgraded to 'BBsf'. Tranches from transactions where the sponsor does not have a history of calling transactions were downgraded to 'Bsf'.

For transactions that are expected to be called before 10 February 2012, Fitch has maintained the RWN on the notes. The RWN on these notes will be resolved at the call date pending the outcome of the issuer call option.

Fitch had notified issuers / sponsors of all affected transactions of the impact of the revised criteria on existing transactions during September and October and had given each issuer/sponsor one month to contemplate modifications to affected transactions to maintain the ratings. All issuers have now responded with five issuers electing to modify transactions within the criteria review period before 10 February 2012. Notes that would be impacted by the criteria but for the planned modifications will remain on RWN or Outlook Negative until the modification has been implemented. RESIMAC Triomphe Trust - RESIMAC Premier Series 2009-2 is also expected to be subject to modification. Should the modifications not be completed before 10 February 2012, the affected notes will be downgraded.

