(The following was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Avangardco Investments Public Limited's (Avangardco) Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B'.
Fitch has also affirmed Avangardco's National Long-term Rating
at 'A+(ukr)', foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'B'
and Recovery Rating at 'RR4'. The Outlooks for the Long-term
ratings are Stable.
Avangardco's Long-term IDRs reflect its average business
risks and concentration on one product line (primarily eggs and
egg products) mitigated by partial vertical integration (mainly
into fodder production). However, the single business
concentration is mitigated by opportunities derived from
increasing market shares in the Ukrainian eggs market from
household production, despite the high penetration of egg
consumption per capita, and from export markets.
Avangardco's ratings continue to be limited by its narrow
product portfolio and exposure to potentially high feed costs as
Avangardco does not cultivate grain in any large amounts, unlike
MHP ('B'/Positive), as animal feed accounts for a significant
portion of the cost of production of eggs.
Fitch acknowledges the efforts made by management to unwind
most related-party transactions, in particular with the bank
Finansova Initiatyva LLC, controlled by the ultimate shareholder
of Avangardco, Mr Oleg Bakhmatyuk, and the appointment of a new
independent director to the board. However, the controlling
shareholder continues to exert significant power in the group's
main decisions. Further progress in corporate governance and
transparency is envisaged by setting up an audit, nomination and
remuneration committee in the near term. On 29 August 2011, the
board will also seek approval of shareholders on the appointment
of KPMG Limited, as new auditors of the company.
Fitch recognises the increasing domestic market shares, the
development of the group's customer base towards retail clients
and exports of eggs and dry egg products to Middle East, North
Africa and Asia, among other destinations. Furthermore, given
its competitive cost structure and focus on operational
efficiency, Avangardco's EBITDA and margin remain high compared
to peers (FY10: USD137.6m or 31.3% margin - excluding non-cash
revaluation income from changes in biological assets and
interest rate subsidies).
The ratings are constrained by expected negative free cash
flow generation in 2011 and 2012 driven by large capital
investment plans. Capex could be adjusted depending on market
conditions. However, increased capacity will likely be directed
to exports that are considered more volatile than domestic
consumption despite Avangardco's defensive demand product
characteristics. If higher capex is not supported by expected
sales uplifts, profits and cash flows, this could put pressure
on Avangardco's creditworthiness driven by a downward price
pressure in the domestic market due to over capacity. Therefore,
the current rating and Outlook provide some financial headroom
despite the expected moderate total adjusted debt to EBITDAR of
around 2.0x (FY10: 1.83x).
A negative rating action could follow in the event of
sustained deterioration of profit margins or total
lease-adjusted debt to EBITDAR consistently above 3.0x,
especially if combined with continuing negative free cash flow
weakening the group's liquidity profile.
A positive rating action depends on the combination of the
following factors: diversification of the company's revenue
streams to include additional sustainable export sales,
maintenance of conservative financial policies with
total adjusted debt to EBITDAR below 2.0x, positive free cash
flow along with operating EBITDAR to fixed charges above 5.0x
and further strengthening of corporate governance principles.
The 'B' senior unsecured rating reflects average recovery
prospects for noteholders in the event of default. Recoveries
are supported by the moderate level of indebtedness and the
existence of upstream unsecured guarantees (which are
suretyships under Ukrainian law) from several operating
subsidiaries currently representing around 75% of consolidated
net sales, operating profits and group assets. However, the
Recovery Rating is capped at 'RR4', reflecting recoveries
between 31% and 50%, due to the Ukrainian jurisdiction of the
guarantors.