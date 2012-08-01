(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Avanti Finance's financial metrics have improved and
shown stability at levels commensurate with a 'BB' rating, due
to modest reductions in credit losses and nonperforming asset
levels.
-- As a result, we have raised the long-term issuer credit
rating on Avanti to 'BB' from 'BB-', and affirmed the short-term
issuer credit rating at 'B'.
-- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation
that Avanti will maintain the credit quality of its loan book
and good support from its bankers and debenture investors.
Rating Action
On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services raised
its long-term issuer credit rating on New Zealand finance
company Avanti Finance Ltd. (Avanti) to 'BB' from 'BB-'. At the
same time, we affirmed the short-term issuer credit rating at
'B'. The rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects the sustained improvement of Avanti's
financial risk profile to a level commensurate with a 'BB'
rating. The company reported slightly lower credit losses due to
management's commitment to reasonable underwriting standards.
Avanti has established a track record of stable operating
performance and generated good earnings that have progressively
boosted its already sound capital base. Furthermore, the good
collateral backing Avanti's loans, in our view, somewhat
mitigates the concerns stemming from Avanti's lending to a
higher-risk clientele. The upgrade also importantly recognizes
the ongoing support from Avanti's banker and debenture
investors.
Underpinning our assessment of Avanti's risk profile is its
appetite for double-digit loan growth. While this desire for
rapid growth could pose a credit risk, Avanti has reined in its
expectations with reasonable underwriting practices--actual
growth was 4% over year ended March 31, 2012. Furthermore, we
consider that Avanti has tight controls on credit risk. In
fiscal 2012, its net charge-off ratio reduced to 2.60% from
2.78%, and nonperforming assets to total gross receivables
improved to 14.86% from 18.27%. The latter ratio benefited from
high proportions of customers making weekly payments and using
direct debits. In our opinion, Avanti's focus on smaller loans
and existing customers with proven repayment track records will
continue to contribute to stable credit risk metrics that
support its current rating.
Over fiscal 2012, Avanti materially broadened its
distribution channels with a view to increase loan referrals per
broker. Management has stated that there are no planned changes
in product offerings. The company intends to remain as a lender
in personal finance, motor vehicle finance, and short-term
property loans. Of importance to lending decisions is
collateral--about 93% of loan receivables are secured at March
2012, unchanged from March 2011 levels. Loan staff has the
discretion to assess loans based on each applicant's
circumstances. While this practice supports a culture of risk
awareness and accountability, it also increases key-person risk
within the organization, particularly since the CEO is also an
executive director of the Board and co-owner of the company.
Notwithstanding our favorable view of Avanti's management team,
which average a 10-year tenure, key-person risk is common for
operations of this size (55 staff at March 2012).
Avanti's funding profile continues to benefit from ongoing
support from its debenture investors, which comprise 43.6% of
financial liabilities at March 2012. The debenture investor base
is concentrated but loyal, with the top-20 investors having an
average tenor of around 10 years and representing 85% of total
debenture funding. In addition, debenture maturities are well
spread out and recent reinvestment rates were about 90%.
Partially owing to Avanti's stable and above market debenture
rates, there are also substantial investor funds that can be
called upon should it be required. Debenture investor support
and confidence hinges on Avanti's ability to generate strong
margins while keeping credit costs under control.
Avanti's strong earnings remain a rating strength, with
EBITDA interest coverage at 2.88x for the year ended March 31,
2012. A combination of good yields on loans; contained credit
costs; and a lower leverage ratio, which acts as a natural
control on debt funding costs, has sustained the interest
coverage. We expect earnings to progressively contribute to
Avanti's capital base, which has increased by NZ$2.98 million
over fiscal 2012. We continue to view favorably Avanti's
conservative dividend policy to pay from current-year earnings,
and its recent retention rate of about 45%.
Liquidity
The short-term rating on Avanti is 'B'. We view Avanti's
liquidity position as "adequate" at the 'B' rating, supported by
its good level of monthly cash receipts on loans, high debenture
reinvestment rate, well spread out debenture maturity profile,
and adequate headroom on its committed bank facility.
Balance-sheet liquidity has increased to NZ$1,022,000 at March
2012 from NZ$596,000 at March 2011.
In our view, Avanti benefits from a bank facility that ANZ
National Bank Ltd. provides to its wholly owned subsidiary
Galatos. This NZ$40 million bank facility allows Avanti to
randomly select loans to sell to Galatos (except for
interest-only loans) and was about 30% undrawn at May 2012,
which is significantly above Avanti's policy minimum and
provides adequate coverage of maturing debentures in the 2013
fiscal year. To cater for loan growth expectations, the facility
limit is likely to be renegotiated for a NZ$10 million increment
by this calendar year. While this will be subject to the bank's
approval, there is flexibility to issue more debentures as an
alternative to fund the planned loan growth. We expect Avanti to
progressively increase its debenture and bank funding, and
proactively manage a sufficient level of bank facility headroom
as it grows its loan receivables over the next few years.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Avanti will
continue to effectively manage its high-risk loan portfolio by
maintaining its underwriting polices and effective loan
collection practices. These are essential factors for it to
maintain good cash flow cover on its scheduled liability
obligations, and have supported its ability to maintain strong
debenture investor and banker support.
The most likely scenario for downward rating pressure is
deterioration in the finance company's arrears experience and
credit losses, such that it reduces its cash flow cover against
scheduled debenture repayments and lessens its capacity to fund
new lending. Although Avanti is well positioned to respond to
the emergence of any liquidity pressures stemming from a spike
in asset-quality problems or deterioration in debenture
reinvestment experience, a loss in confidence/support from its
banker or debenture investors could itself result in a
downgrade.
Although less likely, the rating could also be lowered if
Avanti was unable to maintain its market position in its key
lending segments. This could arise if there is weakening in its
distribution network, for example due to heightened competition
or irreconcilable disputes with key brokers.
The rating is unlikely to be raised from the current level.
An upward revision would require a step-change in key aspects of
its credit profile, which might include, diversification into
lower risk lending segments, less reliance on key debenture
holders, and a boost in on-balance-sheet liquidity. In addition,
a moderation in key-person risk and further flexibility for
raising new equity would also benefit the case for a higher
rating.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Stan