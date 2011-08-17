(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 17, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on medical
indemnity provider Avant Insurance Ltd. (Avant; A/Stable/--) are
not affected by Avant Group's proposed acquisition of Doctors'
Health Fund Ltd. (DHF; not rated) that was announced on Aug. 12,
2011.
DHF is a niche provider of health insurance to medical
professionals in Australia, with less than 1% of the private
health insurance market. We consider the potential acquisition
as well aligned with Avant Group's current strategy to diversify
earnings streams and benefits from a level of affinity with
Avant's client base. However, we consider that this transaction
will have limited impact on the financial strength of the Avant
Group given DHF's small scale. DHF recorded a net profit before
tax of A$2.6 million for year ended June 30, 2010, compared to
Avant Group's A$116.4 million (of which A$97.2 million related
to the indemnity business via Avant Insurance Ltd.). Avant will
pay an agreed price of A$28.5 million that will be distributed
to DHF members. DHF will in turn be demutualized. We understand
that DHF will operate as a separate subsidiary within Avant
Group. The proposal will be subject to approval by DHF's members
as well as legal and regulatory approval.