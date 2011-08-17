(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 17, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on medical indemnity provider Avant Insurance Ltd. (Avant; A/Stable/--) are not affected by Avant Group's proposed acquisition of Doctors' Health Fund Ltd. (DHF; not rated) that was announced on Aug. 12, 2011.

DHF is a niche provider of health insurance to medical professionals in Australia, with less than 1% of the private health insurance market. We consider the potential acquisition as well aligned with Avant Group's current strategy to diversify earnings streams and benefits from a level of affinity with Avant's client base. However, we consider that this transaction will have limited impact on the financial strength of the Avant Group given DHF's small scale. DHF recorded a net profit before tax of A$2.6 million for year ended June 30, 2010, compared to Avant Group's A$116.4 million (of which A$97.2 million related to the indemnity business via Avant Insurance Ltd.). Avant will pay an agreed price of A$28.5 million that will be distributed to DHF members. DHF will in turn be demutualized. We understand that DHF will operate as a separate subsidiary within Avant Group. The proposal will be subject to approval by DHF's members as well as legal and regulatory approval.