BRIEF-HollyFrontier qtrly earnings 30 cents/shr
* Hollyfrontier corp - qtrly sales and other revenue $ 2,955 million versus $2,943 million
Nov 6 Moody's assigns first-time A3 ratings to Baidu; outlook stable
* Prometic's PBI-4050 continues to demonstrate early evidence of efficacy following completion of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis phase 2 clinical trial
* Lannett provides further update on methylphenidate er tablets