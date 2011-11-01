(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- BSP has signed a syndicated loan that will help the Indonesia-based plantation company repay notes maturing on Nov. 1, 2011.

-- We do not view the participation in the loan of one of the existing noteholders as a distressed exchange.

-- We are revising the CreditWatch status on the 'CC' long-term corporate credit rating on BSP and the 'CC' issue rating on the notes that the company guarantees to positive from negative.

MUMBAI (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 1, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised the CreditWatch status on the 'CC' long-term corporate credit rating on Indonesia-based plantation company PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations Tbk. (BSP) to positive from negative. We also revised the CreditWatch status on our 'CC' issue rating on the US$185 million senior secured notes issued by BSP Finance B.V. to positive from negative. BSP irrevocably and unconditionally guarantees the notes. The ratings were originally placed on CreditWatch with negative implications on Aug. 17, 2011.

"We revised the CreditWatch status because BSP has signed a syndicated bank loan that will help the company repay US$185 million of notes maturing on Nov. 1, 2011," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Vishal Kulkarni. "BSP will use part of the US$250 million loan--of which US$237.5 million has been disbursed--to repay the principal and accrued interest on the notes and the rest to meet other small debt maturities. We understand that the funds needed to repay the bonds are already in the trustee account."

We do not view the refinancing package as a distressed exchange, under our criteria. Spinnaker Global Opportunity Fund Ltd. (not rated), one of the investors in the existing notes, is among the syndicated loan providers. We believe the refinancing would not have been successful without Spinnaker's support. However, in our opinion, Spinnaker--or any of the other noteholders--does not face any loss on its investments in the notes. Moreover, the terms of the loan for Spinnaker are the same as that for other lenders.

Spinnaker has invested in other debt and equity-related instrument issues by BSP and its subsidiaries. The fund is a key investor in BSP's existing notes since their issuance. We believe the terms of the syndicated loan are comparable with those of the existing notes. The loan is senior secured, amortizes over five years, and has an interest rate of LIBOR plus 7%-9%.

"We aim to resolve the CreditWatch soon after the maturity of the notes. We will then assess BSP's financial and liquidity position and its actual and projected operating performances," said Mr. Kulkarni.

