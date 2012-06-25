(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- On June 25, 2012, Italy-based Banca Popolare di Milano
SCRL (BPM) did not pay interest on its EUR300 million 9% Tier 1
hybrid debt issue, in line with the bank's announcement on May
29, 2012.
-- As a result, we are lowering the rating on this
instrument to 'C' from 'CC'. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) June 25,
2012
--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
lowered its issue rating on the EUR300 million 9% perpetual
subordinated fixed/floating rate notes issued by Italy-based
Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL (BPM; BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3) to 'C'
from 'CC'. The issue has the ISIN number XS0372300227. According
to the bank, this issue has a total outstanding amount of about
EUR195 million. The rating action follows BPM's nonpayment of
interest on its EUR300 million 9% perpetual subordinated
fixed/floating rate notes on the due date of June 25, 2012. On
May 29, 2012, BPM announced the suspension of interest and
dividend payments on its two Tier 1 hybrid debt issues,
including this one.
The suspension is allowed under the terms and conditions of
these instruments because BPM reported a net loss at the end of
2011, and did not distribute any dividends to shareholders, or
offer to buy back preference shares, in the previous 12 months.
As a result of that announcement, on May 31, 2012 we lowered the
rating on these instruments to 'CC' from 'B'.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1,
2011
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banks: Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Banca Popolare di Milano Hybrid Tier 1 Issues Downgraded
To 'CC' On Announcement Of Interest And Dividend Suspension, May
31, 2012
-- Banca Popolare di Milano 'BBB-/A-3' Ratings Kept On Watch
Negative On Uncertainties About Capitalization, June 15, 2012
Ratings List To From Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL Junior
Subordinated Debt C CC EUR300 mil 9% Perpetual Subordinated
Fixed/Floating Rate Notes (ISIN XS0372300227)