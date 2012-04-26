April 27 Moody's Disclosures on Credit Rating of Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. This release does not constitute any change in Moody's ratings or rating rationale for Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.
BRIEF-Jennison Associates LLC report 5.7 pct passive stake in Sprouts Farmers Market
* JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC REPORT 5.7 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l5Dh4H Further company coverage:
REFILE-UPDATE 3-Canada's Hudson's Bay makes takeover approach for Macy's - sources
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for retail chain Macy's Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would push the Canadian department store operator deeper into the U.S. market.