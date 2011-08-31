(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Paraguay's improving credit quality may have positive spillover effects on its banking system, but it is still early to assess the full magnitude of that impact.

-- We are raising our long-term counterparty credit rating on BBVA Paraguay to 'BB-' from 'B+' reflecting the notch of support from its parent company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. We are alsoaffirming the 'B' short-term rating.

-- Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will continue expanding its operations within the Paraguayan financial system while maintaining healthy financial metrics.

BUENOS AIRES (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 31, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty credit rating on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay (BBVA Paraguay) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. At the same time, we affirmed the 'B' short-term rating on the bank. The rating actions reflect the Republic of Paraguay's upgrade (see "Paraguay Long-Term Ratings Raised To 'BB-' From 'B+' On Improvements To External And Fiscal Flexibility," published Aug. 30, 2011). The outlook is stable.

On Aug. 30, 2011, we raised the foreign currency sovereign credit rating on Paraguay based on the improvements to external and fiscal flexibility following the recently enacted agreement with the Brazilian government to raise Paraguay's share of revenues from the Itaipu Dam, a hydroelectric power plant on the Parana River that borders the two countries. We will continue monitoring the impact of the macroeconomic improvement on BBVA Paraguay's business and financial profiles.

The uncertainty intrinsic to Paraguay's financial system and the country's high sovereign risk constrain our ratings on BBVA Paraguay. Also, the bank's portfolio concentration and relatively weak operating risk management, together with a highly competitive environment, limit the rating. However, the bank's good market position and its healthy financial metrics support the ratings. Also, according to our group methodology, we consider BBVA Paraguay a strategically important subsidiary of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (AA/Negative/A-1+) with one notch of support.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Paraguay Long-Term Ratings Raised To 'BB-' From 'B+' On Improved Financial Flexibility; Outlook Stable, Aug. 30, 2011

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Bank Rating Analysis Methodology Profile, March 18, 2004