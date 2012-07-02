BRIEF-Gabelli Multimedia Trust reaffirms 10 pct distribution policy
* Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc says reaffirmed its 10% distribution policy and declared a $0.22 per share cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 3 Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the ratings of Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. (BNB), including the D bank financial strength rating (BFSR), the long and short-term global local and foreign currency deposit and debt ratings of Baa2 and Prime-2, and the long-term and short-term Brazilian national scale deposit ratings of Aaa.br and BR-1, respectively.
* Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc says reaffirmed its 10% distribution policy and declared a $0.22 per share cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rent-A-Center, Inc. Confirms receipt of director nominations from Engaged Capital
Feb 24 People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd -