July 3 Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the ratings of Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. (BNB), including the D bank financial strength rating (BFSR), the long and short-term global local and foreign currency deposit and debt ratings of Baa2 and Prime-2, and the long-term and short-term Brazilian national scale deposit ratings of Aaa.br and BR-1, respectively.