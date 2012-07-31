(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- In our view, Banco General has kept its leading market
position in the Panamanian banking system with adequate capital
and earnings to support future growth.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term issuer credit rating
and 'A-2' short-term rating on the bank.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Banco
General will maintain its "strong" business position in Panama
and "adequate" capital and earnings during the next 18-24
months.
Rating Action
On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term issuer credit
ratings on Panama-based Banco General S.A. The outlook is
stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Banco General reflect its "strong" business
position as well as our assessments of "adequate" capital and
earnings and risk positions. The ratings also take into account
our view of its "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity (as
our criteria define these terms). The stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) is 'bbb'.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to
determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an
issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating
mainly in Panama is 'bbb-'. Our economic risk score for Panama
is '6', reflecting high levels of indebtedness. However, low
nonperforming loans even in times of downturns highlight
Panama's strong economic conditions and a good payment culture,
which mitigate credit risk. In addition, residential real estate
prices, which are banks' main exposure, have shown limited
volatility. Our industry risk score for Panama is '5',
reflecting our view that supervision practices still lag
international standards because the method for calculating
capital requirements doesn't account for all risks that banks in
Panama face. In addition, Panama lacks a lender of last resort.
However, banks rely on deposits for liquidity, and we think that
deposits will remain a major funding source because we expect
authorities to develop a deeper market funding structure and a
fund to protect the financial system in the medium term. We
classify Panama as "uncertain" because the large banks in the
country are difficult to support.
A well-diversified loan portfolio and business activities,
coupled with sound business stability, support our view of Banco
General's overall "strong" business position assessment. As a
result of its sound business diversification, high and stable
market shares, we view its business stability as "strong". Banco
General is the leading bank in Panama in almost all the business
lines it operates, with regard to its loan portfolio. As of
March 2012, the bank holds the leading position in terms of
total loans and total deposits, 18.1% and 25.9% market share,
respectively. In addition, it has leading market penetration in
mortgages, consumer loans, auto loans and commercial lending. We
view this as a positive factor for its business and revenue
stability, given the highly competitive Panamanian banking
system. The bank holds a well-diversified loan portfolio which
allows it to have a sound diversity of business activities.
Although the bank is focused on traditional lending business
lines and holds narrow trading and/or advisory activities, we
consider that its diversified loan portfolio provides is strong
compared to other banks within the same industry risk. Banco
General's total loan portfolio has grown at a compound annual
growth rate (CAGR) of 5% over the past three years, amid the
current financial crisis and less favorable global economic
outlook. Total revenues have grown at an 8% CAGR during the same
period. We expect its strong business stability will remain in
the future.
Our view of "adequate" capital and earnings primarily
reflects our "adequate" forecasted risk-adjusted capital (RAC)
ratio, which we expect to average 9.7% over the next 18-24
months. Our forecasted RAC ratio takes into consideration our
base-case scenario assumptions: loan portfolio growth of 9%-10%
over the next two years, similar dividend payout ratios, the
maintenance of net interest margins stemming from our expected
loan portfolio mix, and the bank's option not to redeem its
perpetual bonds in 2013, which will remain in the capital
structure. We forecast around 88% of the bank's total adjusted
capital (TAC) will be comprised of adjusted common equity over
the next two years. The remaining TAC is made up of paid equity,
capital reserves, and retained earnings. As a result of our
expected internal capital generation, we anticipate most of the
bank's capital will remain of high quality.
Also supporting our view of strong quality of capital and
earnings are Banco General's superior quality of earnings as
measured by our main metrics. The three-year average of core
earnings to average adjusted assets is 2.5% and compares very
well with other larger banks in Latin America. We forecast this
ratio to be slightly below its three-year median over the next
two years, but will keep comparing well to other similarly rated
peers. We owe this strong quality of earnings metrics mainly to
the bank's sound efficiency and strong credit loss experience,
which has kept provisions low, consuming a small portion of
total revenues--3.8% average over the past three years. Our
base-case scenario contemplates very similar metrics, as
management keeps its conservative approach towards credit risk
and maintains a good cost efficiency policy.
Our overall view of Banco General's "adequate" risk position
is based on our opinion of adequate management in terms of
growth and changes in exposure and lack of complexity in the
balance sheet and banking operations. Its well-diversified loan
portfolio provides sound risk diversification, in our view. As
of March 2012 its loan portfolio is divided among commercial
(42.5%, of which 18.6% is corporate loans with collateral),
residential mortgages (31.8%), consumer (13.8%) and other loans
(11.9%). In addition, its loan portfolio does not present any
significant concentration in terms of economic activity or
market segment. Banco General carries plain vanilla operations
with no significant complexity. The bank has no important
off-balance sheet transactions (such as securitizations) or
complex derivative products. Structured financing is quite
limited. The risks not covered by RACF are moderate. Panamanian
regulators don't compute any capital requirement for market
risk. In this sense, our RAC calculation in terms of market risk
is not comparable with other Latin American banking systems, and
the risk weight for market risk assets is also lower. However,
Banco General has a marginal proprietary trading.
The bank's credit losses compare favorable within the system
amid the current financial crisis and less favorable global
economic outlook. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) and net
charge-offs have averaged 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively, over the
past three years, while reserve coverage has remained sound, at
2.5 x in the same timeframe. This is due to the conservative
position in terms of credit risk management the bank has had
historically. We forecast NPAs and credit losses to remain at
about 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively, over the next two years. As a
result, we anticipate no changes to our risk position assessment
within the next 18 to 24 months.
We consider Banco General's funding structure to be
"average" compared to the industry norm. The great majority of
its funding sources comes from core/customer deposits, which as
of March 2012 accounted for 92.2% of the total. Banco General
has been successful in levering on its nationwide footprint and
brand. Total deposits CAG