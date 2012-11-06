Overview

-- Mexico-based universal bank Inbursa maintains its good presence in the Mexican banking system and its strong capitalization levels.

-- We are affirming our global scale 'BBB/A-2' and national scale 'mxAAA/mxA-1+' issuer credit ratings on Inbursa.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the penetration of the small and midsize enterprise and consumer segments will keep improving Inbursa's business stability and risk concentrations.

Rating Action

On Nov. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its global scale 'BBB/A-2' issuer credit ratings (ICR) on Banco Inbursa S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Inbursa (Inbursa). At the same time, we affirmed our national scale 'mxAAA/mxA-1+' ICRs on the bank. The outlook is stable.

We also affirmed our national scale 'mxAAA' rating on Inbursa's medium-term senior unsecured notes.

Rationale

The ratings on Inbursa reflect our view of its "adequate" (as our criteria define the term) business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, and its "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity. The bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb+'.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor is 'bbb', which reflects our view of the weighted-average economic risk in the countries in which Inbursa has exposure through its loan book--mainly Mexico (representing approximately 85% of total loans), United States of America (10%), Spain (3%), and Brazil (2%). We score BICRAs on a scale of '1' to '10', ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Our weighted economic risk score for these countries is '5'. We believe that the main risk for banks operating in Mexico is economic risk, resulting from the population's low income level (from a global perspective) and the decline in payment capacity because of low levels of domestic savings. Mexico's banks also face challenges associated with lending within a legal framework that is still establishing a track record of creditor rights. However, underwriting standards have improved, and there currently are no asset bubbles in Mexico's economy. Industry risk is not as high because of conservative regulation, but supervision still needs to be strengthened. Healthy competitive dynamics fuels the lending system, funding is based on stable deposits, and the domestic debt markets are expanding rapidly. We classify the Mexico's government as "supportive" to its banking system, based the support it had provided to banks in the past and our belief that it has the capacity to help banks withstand problems.

We view Inbursa's business position as "adequate" due to its good presence in Mexico and an improving diversification of business activities. In addition, the bank enjoys business stability, taking advantage of the strong relationships that it has with large corporates which are part of Grupo Carso. Moreover, the bank's strategy to penetrate small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the consumer segment will strengthen its business stability, as seen in Inbursa's orientation to build long-standing customer relationships.

During the financial crisis of 2008-2009, Inbursa took advantage of a slower lending growth at foreign-owned banks due to the adverse conditions their parent companies were facing. In addition, the bank expanded to other countries, amid high lending rates at countries with stronger creditworthiness in comparison with Mexico (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency: A-/Stable/A-2). As a result, Inbursa almost doubled its loan portfolio between 2007 and 2008. However, Inbursa's total loan growth moderated during 2011--despite large prepayments of loans from corporate and government entities during 2011, the growth in SMEs and retail products (auto loans and payrolls) provided Inbursa adequate business stability. We expect the bank's loan portfolio to grow moderately--around 10%--in 2013.

Inbursa is the sixth-largest Mexican bank with a market share of 6.6% in terms of loans as of August 2012. Even though its most immediate competitors are HSBC Mexico (BBB/Stable/A-2) and Scotiabank Inverlat (BBB/Stable/A-2) with 7.4% and 4.4% of the market, respectively, Inbursa is a strong competitor for the top four Mexican banks in particular business segments. For instance, Inbursa's commercial loans represent around 75% of its loan portfolio as of August 2012 and the bank is the fifth-largest player in this segment with a market share of 11%. For 2012, we expect a marginal growth for the bank's loan portfolio, around 5%, which would be below the Mexican banking industry. However, we believe Inbursa will maintain its market position and revenue diversification will remain unchanged.

In our view, Inbursa lags its larger competitors in terms of business diversification. This reflects the bank's high concentration in the commercial segments. Inbursa has been making efforts to improve its diversification: its penetration of the SMEs segment will diversify its commercial loan portfolio. As of June 2012, SMEs represent around 4% of Inbursa's commercial segment and we expect it to rise during the next two years and will be an important component of the bank's growth strategy. Even though we believe that consumer loans will keep supporting the bank's future growth, its participation within total loans will still be small.

We expect Inbursa's capital and earnings to remain "strong" over the next two years--one of the bank's main strengths. According to our expectations, Inbursa's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio was in the 11.0%-12.0% range (11.7% at year-end 2011). We expect this ratio will remain strong, between 10.0% and 11.0% in the next 12-18 months. Our financial forecasts consider a loan growth around 5% in 2012 and 10% in 2013, with stable net interest margin. In our opinion, the maintenance of adequate profitability, with return on assets (ROA) between 1.2% and 1.5% during 2012 and 2013, and a marginal payout ratio would keep supporting its capitalization through retained earnings. We expect Inbursa's profitability to keep strengthening through the penetration of SMEs and the retail segment (high-yield products), reflecting on improvements in net interest margin. All these assumptions and our capital sustainability analysis (-35 bps, in average) support our assessment of a strong and relatively stable RAC ratio in the future.

Inbursa's quality of capital is strong because its capital base is mainly composed of Tier 1 elements, doesn't include hybrid instruments or subordinated debt. We consider that Inbursa's shareholders are supportive of strong capital levels and dividend payments have not been aggressive. Although Inbursa's market-related income has added volatility to bottom-line results, we still consider the bank's quality of earnings as adequate. It's worth mentioning that Inbursa is focused on lending activities; however, we identify three factors that affect its market related income through mark-to-market valuations: an interest-rate swap position which provides long-term and fixed-rate funding, a warrant on The New York Times stock, and recently an investment position on Argentina-based integrated oil and gas company YPF (NR). However, we expect market-related income to represent less than 10% of Inbursa's operating revenues during 2012 and 2013. In addition, return on assets (ROA) is expected be around 1.2% and 1.5% in the next 12-18 months.

Our assessment of Inbursa's risk position is "adequate." This is based on the bank's historic low credit losses and high coverage of nonperforming assets (NPAs; consisting of nonperforming loans and repossessed assets). Despite the marginal growth of the last two years and the moderate concentrations in its loan portfolio, Inbursa still maintains adequate asset quality. However, the bank's NPAs have been increasing during 2012 due to the deterioration of a small number of customers, reflecting the high concentration in the commercial segment. As of September 2012, Inbursa's NPAs rose to 4.1% from 3.4% as of September 2011. The bank maintains a conservative provisioning policy--NPAs are covered 3.6x with reserves. During the second-half of 2012, one of its main customers defaulted; however, the bank's NPAs were not affected given that the bank received as collateral stocks in YPF, which is reported as equity. We expect Inbursa's NPAs to drop to below 3.5% in 2013-in line with historical ratios--with reserves covering 3.5x - 4.0x of NPAs. In addition, we expect Inbursa's charge-offs to be around 1% at year-end 2012 and to moderate during 2013 to around 0.5%.

As a consequence of Inbursa's opening operations to other countries, its foreign currency exposure increased since 2008; as of September 2012, around 30% of total loans are denominated in U.S. dollars. Foreign currency exposure could decrease gradually, as the bank increases its operations in the SMEs and the retail segments. We do not perceive mismatch in the balance sheet--by tenors-- mainly because of the small number of mortgages within the loan portfolio (1% as of August 2012), and the increasing participation of senior unsecured debt (with long tenors; duration around two years) within its funding base.

Inbursa has an "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity. The bank has a well-diversified funding base; as of September 2012 it's composed of deposits (60%), medium-term senior unsecured notes (25%), interbank loans (5%), and derivatives (10%, which allow guaranteeing long-term funding at fixed rates through interest rate swaps). Deposits are well balanced between demand (56%) and time deposits (44%). Inbursa's time deposits include some concentration by individual depositor; on the other hand, demand deposits are highly diversified. In this sense, 85% of Inbursa's deposits are retail. The bank has a market share of 4% in terms of total deposits.

A new issuance of senior unsecured notes could occur during the fourth-quarter of 2012 to refinance the two issuances (BINBUR 10-3 and BINBUR 10-4) due October and November 2012. The expected issue amount would be up to MXN8.050 billion, tapping its MXN50 billion program. In this sense, Inbursa's outstanding senior unsecured debt would represent around 27% of its total liabilities. These resources will keep supporting Inbursa's growth needs.

We consider Inbursa's liquidity as "adequate". During the recent financial crisis, Inbursa's liquidity wasn't pressured. In our view, the bank's franchise is well positioned in the market to access additional funding sources if needed. Furthermore, Inbursa has been successful raising funds through its senior unsecured notes, in order to support its funding diversification. As of September 2012, the bank's liquid assets (unrestricted cash and trading securities) represent around 20% and 30% of demand deposits and senior unsecured notes, respectively. These liquid assets fully cover its senior unsecured notes maturing in the next 12 months.

The Mexican sovereign foreign currency credit ratings limit the ratings on Inbursa. This reflects our opinion that the economic factors, which could trigger a sovereign stress scenario, would erode the bank's fundamentals.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Inbursa's risk-adjusted capitalization will remain strong and profitability will remain adequate, with ROAs of 1.25%-1.50% in 2012 and 2013. We expect asset quality metrics to recover during 2013, with NPAs of around 3.5% and conservatively covered by reserves, and charge-offs decreasing to historic levels, around 0.5%. We also believe that the penetration of the SME and consumer segments will keep supporting Inbursa's business stability and improving its risk concentrations in the future. The marginal expected growth for 2012 (around 5%) and moderate for 2013 (around 10%) lead us to believe that Inbursa will maintain its good presence in the Mexican banking industry.

The ratings on Inbursa are limited by the Mexican sovereign ratings; currently, Inbursa's SACP is at 'bbb+'. If the bank's credit fundamentals remain unchanged, the ratings will move in tandem with those on the sovereign.

For a downgrade, we would expect Inbursa's risk position to deteriorate due to higher NPAs, lower provisioning levels, and larger-than-historic credit losses. The latter, along with a drop in capitalization levels, with RAC ratio below 10%, would trigger a downgrade.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb+

Anchor bbb

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors -1

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Ratings List

Banco Inbursa S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Issuer credit rating

Global scale BBB/Stable/A-2

National scale mxAAA/Stable/mxA-1+

Certificate of deposit BBB/A-2

Senior unsecured mxA-1+

Inversora Bursatil, S.A. de C.V. Casa de Bolsa

Issuer credit rating mxAAA/Stable/mxA-1+