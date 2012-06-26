(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today upgraded
Bancolombia's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB' from
'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from
Positive. A complete list of rating actions is included at the
end of this press release.
Bancolombia's Viability Rating and IDRs were upgraded as the
bank sustained its strong performance while maintaining solid
asset quality metrics, ample loan loss reserves and adequate
capital. In addition, the bank's continued expansion within
Colombia and into Central and South America deepen its revenue
diversification and underpin its revenues while a positive
economic background fosters healthy growth. Bancolombia's strong
balance sheet and performance and solvency metrics compare well
with similarly rated peers.
Bancolombia's Support Rating and Support Rating floor
reflect its systemic importance. Support from Colombia's central
bank would, in Fitch's opinion, be forthcoming, if needed.
Colombia's ability to provide such support is considered
moderate and reflected in its sovereign rating ('BBB-' with a
Stable Outlook).
In the medium term, Bancolombia's IDRs and viability ratings
would be upgraded if the bank is able to sustain performance
while maintaining its sound balance sheet in terms of
diversification, reasonable asset quality and capital/ reserves
cushion. The ratings would be pressured downward if asset
quality deteriorates beyond reasonable levels, performance
declines significantly, and/or the bank's capital/reserves
cushion weakens. Bancolombia is a top contender in its core
markets (21% market share by assets in Colombia, 30% in El
Salvador) and an increasingly active competitor in Central and
South America although these operations do not yet represent a
big part of their business.
As a universal bank serving all segments, the bank enjoys a
strong competitive position and a diversified and quite stable
revenue base. In El Salvador, Banco Agricola has consolidated
its leading position and has been able to improve its
performance in spite of limited growth. The bank has a strong
franchise, good asset quality, adequate reserves, strong capital
and sound performance. Besides improving its contribution to
Bancolombia's bottom line, the bank is also performing an
important role in Bancolombia's expansion into the region,
beyond El Salvador. Bancolombia boasts a well-balanced business
with loans diversified by geography, by industry, by product and
by obligor. Little undesired concentrations, adequate asset
quality, ample reserves and sufficient liquidity mirror a
well-diversified deposit base and proven access to capital
markets to procure long-term funding and enhance its ample and
stable deposit base. Moreover, the bank consistently improved
its capital. Strong earnings generation, resilient margins and
well controlled operating costs contributed to Bancolombia's
performance while sound asset quality and adequate risk
management contained credit cost.
In spite of changing external conditions, Bancolombia's
profitability (ROAA over 2%) compared well with its regional
peers. In spite of rapid growth into riskier segments and
portfolio seasoning, Bancolombia's asset quality metrics show
stabilization signs during 2Q'12 and remain sound with past due
loans (PDLs) reaching 2.7% at March 2012 (1.36% for 90-day
PDLs). This reflects the positive economic background and
adequate remedial processes. Moreover, the bank maintains ample
reserves that cover PDLs 1.75x. Given its sizable market share
the bank enjoys a well-diversified, stable and relatively low
cost deposit base. Besides the cross-selling potential that has
yet to be fully exploited, this base underpins the bank's
margins and provides flexibility to grow.
In addition, the bank has proven access to local and global
capital and debt markets. Considering Colombia's solid growth
momentum and low banking penetration, Bancolombia should
continue to grow and leverage its franchise to achieve higher
revenues and better cross-selling. The bank should maintain a
healthy balance sheet while its profitability remains stable.
Synergies and increased efficiency from its organizational
overhaul could further underpin its performance and solvency.
The U.S.'s frail recovery, China's slowdown or Europe's
continued woes may end up tarnishing Bancolombia's otherwise
rosy prospects.
Fitch expects that the bank will maintain a vigilant eye and
steadfast risk management discipline to face any gathering
storms.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Bancolombia:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from
'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'F2' from
'F3';
--Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from
'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive;
--Short-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3';
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-';
--Support Rating affirmed at '3';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+';
--National Scale Long Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(col)';
--National Scale Short Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(col)'.
--Senior unsecured debt upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--National Ratings Senior Unsecured Bonds affirmed at
'AAA(col)'
--National Ratings Subordinated Bonds affirmed at 'AA+(col)'