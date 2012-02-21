BRIEF-Bill Miller acquires LMM LLC
* Bill Miller acquires LMM LLC, rebrands fund family Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Bancomext:
* Moody's affirms Bancomext's Baa1 issuer and debt ratings
* Cheniere Partners announces offering of $1.35 billion senior secured notes due 2028 by Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017 and that U.S. stocks were not in "bubble territory."