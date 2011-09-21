BRIEF-Home Capital reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.79
* Home capital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
) - Sept 21 Moody's América Latina (Moody's) has assigned definitive ratings of A2.br (sf) (Brazilian National Scale) and of Ba3 (sf) (Global Scale, Local Currency) to the Senior Shares issued by Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios CDC Financiamento de Veículos Banif (FIDC BANIF or the Issuer), a securitization backed by a pool of auto loans originated by Banif -- Banco Internacional do Funchal (Brasil) S.A. (Banif Brasil).
* Home capital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
SYDNEY, Feb 9 Australia's biggest wealth manager, AMP Ltd, on Thursday posted a 57 percent fall in full-year underlying earnings, missing expectations as it works to turn around its struggling life insurance division.
* Bar Harbor Bankshares reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results