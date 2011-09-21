) - Sept 21 Moody's América Latina (Moody's) has assigned definitive ratings of A2.br (sf) (Brazilian National Scale) and of Ba3 (sf) (Global Scale, Local Currency) to the Senior Shares issued by Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios CDC Financiamento de Veículos Banif (FIDC BANIF or the Issuer), a securitization backed by a pool of auto loans originated by Banif -- Banco Internacional do Funchal (Brasil) S.A. (Banif Brasil).