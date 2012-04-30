(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk's (OCBC NISP) Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' with
Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided below.
The ratings reflect continued support and commitment from
its financially strong parent bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
(OCBC, 'AA-'/Stable). In Fitch's view, OCBC's commitment to OCBC
NISP is reflected in its 85.06% ownership, capital support, name
association and operational alignment in most key areas such as
risk management and IT services.
OCBC NISP's Viability Rating of 'bb' reflects its medium
size, consistent asset quality, and satisfactory capital
position despite its lower profitability compared with peers.
Any change in support from OCBC would have an impact on
OCBC NISP's ratings. In addition, any rapid loan growth that
affects the bank's asset quality and/or capital position could
put pressure on its Viability Rating, particularly if the
economic environment were to deteriorate.
OCBC NISP's profitability has been pressured by tight
competition, as net interest margin (NIM) decreased to 4.3% at
end-2011 (2010: 4.8%). However, its return on assets (ROA)
increased to 1.4% at end-2011 (0.9%) on the back of
higher-earning assets and lower provisioning charges as a result
of improved asset quality. Fitch, nevertheless, notes that
continued tight competition might pressure the bank's
profitability over the medium term.
The bank's Tier-1 and total capital adequacy ratio (CAR)
decreased to 11% and 13.75% at end-2011 (2010: 14.1%, 17.6%)
respectively, although the latter remains well above the
regulatory total minimum of 8%. The deteroriation in capital
levels was mainly due to loan growth and full implementation of
operational risk guidelines in accordance to Basel II. The
bank's recent rights issue of IDR1.5 trn should, however,
maintain its CAR above 12% in the medium term and aid loan
growth.
Non-performing loans (NPL) declined to 1.3% of gross loans
in 2011 from 2% in 2010. The lower NPL ratio was due to improved
asset quality in corporate and commercial/SMEs amid more
favourable economic conditions. Provision cover, remained
satisfactory at 159% at end-March 2011 (end-2010: 99%).
Established in 1941, OCBC NISP was previously owned by the
Surjaudaja family, and weathered the 1997-1998 Asian crisis
without a state bailout.
OCBC NISP's ratings:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2' Subordinated bond affirmed at
'AA(idn)'