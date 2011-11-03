(The following was released by the rating agency)

Nov 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Bank Commonwealth's (PTBC) 370 days, two- and three-years medium-term notes (MTNs), totalling up to IDR500bn, a 'AAA(idn)' rating. Fitch has also assigned PTBC a National Short-Term of 'F1+(idn)' and affirmed its National Long-Term rating at 'AAA(idn)' with Stable Outlook.

Proceeds from the MTN issue will be used to lengthen PTBC's debt maturity profile and to diversify its funding. PTBC's rating reflects strong financial support from its parent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia ('AA'/Stable). Established in 1996, PTBC focuses on retail and commercial banking.