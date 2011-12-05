(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk's (OCBC NISP) Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' with
Positive Outlook. The agency has also affirmed OCBC NISP's
seven-year rupiah subordinated bond III 2010 at 'AA(idn)'. A
full rating breakdown is provided below.
The ratings reflect continuing strong commitment from its
financially strong parent bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
(OCBC, 'AA-'/Stable). OCBC is Singapore's second-largest bank by
assets. In Fitch's view, OCBC's commitment to OCBC NISP is
reflected in its 85.06% ownership, capital support, name
association and operational alignment in most key areas. OCBC
NISP's Viability Rating of 'bb' and Individual Rating of 'C/D'
reflect its medium size, consistent asset quality, satisfactory
capital position despite its weak profitability compared with
its peers.
Any change in support from its parent, OCBC, would have an
impact on OCBC NISP's ratings. In addition, any rapid loan
growth that could affect the bank's asset quality and/or capital
position could put pressure on its Viability Rating,
particularly if the economic environment were to deteriorate.
OCBC NISP's profitability has been pressured by tight
competition, as net interest margin (NIM) decreased slightly to
4.4% at end-Q311 (2010: 4.8%). However, its return on assets
(ROA) increased to 1.3% at end-Q311 (0.9%) on lower provisioning
charges as a result of improved asset quality. Fitch believes
that continued tight competition may pressure the bank's
profitability in the future.
The bank's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio declined to 1.5%
of gross loans in Q311 (2010: 2%). The lower NPL ratio was due
to improved asset quality in corporate and commercial/SMEs amid
more favourable economic conditions. Provision cover, although
lower than the average of its larger peers (160%), remained
satisfactory at 111% at end-Q311 (2010: 99%).
The bank's Tier-1 and total capital adequacy ratio (CAR)
were 12.3% and 15.1% at end-Q311, respectively, although
slightly lower than in 14.1% and 17.6% at end-2010. Fitch
believes that OCBC NISP's will maintain its CAR ratio at the
minimum 12%.
Under Fitch's hybrid security rating criteria, the rating of
the bond III 2010 is notched two levels below the National
Long-Term rating to reflect the issue's cumulative coupon
deferral features.
Established in 1941, OCBC NISP was previously owned by the
Surjaudaja family, and weathered the 1997-1998 Asian crisis
without a state bail-out. OCBC, which acquired 22.5% of OCBC
NISP in mid-2004, now owns 85.1% following the legal completion
of the merger between OCBC Indonesia and OCBC NISP on January
2011.
OCBC NISP's ratings:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB+';
Outlook Positive
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook
Stable
Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'