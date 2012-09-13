Tiffany to add directors in deal with activist hedge fund Jana
Feb 21 Luxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co said it would appoint three independent directors to its board in a deal with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.
Sept 14 Moody's: Sub-servicing transfer to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC from Bank of America, N.A. has no negative ratings impact on Three US RMBS transactions.
Feb 21 Luxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co said it would appoint three independent directors to its board in a deal with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.
Abu Dhabi, Feb 21 The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced 4.07 billion dirhams ($1.11 billion) in defence procurement contracts on Tuesday, the third day of the biennial International Defence Exhibition (Idex) in Abu Dhabi.
Feb 21 Medtronic Plc, the world's largest standalone medical device maker, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, driven by higher demand for its heart, vascular and minimally invasive products.