(The following was released by the rating agency)

BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited's (BAY; 'AA-(tha)'/Stable) unsubordinated unsecured debenture programme of up to THB20bn, with a maturity not exceeding 270 days, a National Short-term rating of 'F1+(tha)'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the bank's ratings. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

Proceeds raised from the programme will be used for the bank's general corporate purposes and liquidity management.

BAY's unsubordinated unsecured debenture programme is rated at the same level as the bank's National Short-Term rating of 'F1+(tha)', which is consistent with its National Long-Term rating. The bank's ratings are based on the bank's standalone financial position, robust performance, strong capital position and continued improvement of asset quality. The ratings also consider BAY's greater use of wholesale funding, relative to similarly rated peers, to better match its asset profile.

BAY was established in 1945 and is Thailand's fifth-largest commercial bank. It had a market share in loans and deposits of about 8% each as of end-2011. Its key subsidiaries are involved in auto finance, credit cards, consumer finance, securities and fund management. Given BAY's share of deposits and loans, there is a moderate probability of government support, should this be needed.

Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited's ratings

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'

- Support Rating affirmed at '3'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'

- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'

- National Long-term unsubordinated unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'

- National Long-term subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+(tha)'

- National Short-term unsubordinated unsecured debenture programme assigned at 'F1+(tha)'